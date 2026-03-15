ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kurukshetra Farmer Turns Farming Into Money Spinning Enterprise

The speciality of Mohit's nursery is that it has been prepared using the grafting technique that makes the plants stronger and disease-resistant. "Many farmers told me that after sending the plants to other states, their growth is not proper. Seeing this problem, I adopted the grafting technique that makes the plants stronger, less prone to diseases and also increases the yield. My nursery is the only unit in Haryana to prepare plants using this technique," he explained.

Mohit started modern farming in 2011 by installing a polyhouse and cultivating flowers. Even then, he was earning a good income. "I wanted to improve it further. With this thought in mind, I began creating a high-tech vegetable nursery in 2019-20. That's where a new journey of my life began. Today, my nursery is registered as ‘Chahal Nursery’. It has gained recognition in many states across the country," he shared.

Mohit, who chose to go abroad to learn skills on how to modernise farming, studied and got trained in horticulture in Australia. "I decided to start a vegetable nursery in a high-tech way. I went to Australia and studied horticulture while acquiring technical knowledge. My uncle also trained there. After understanding the modern techniques, I implemented them on my farm. The benefit was that both the quality and production of my nursery increased," Mohit told ETV Bharat.

Kurukshetra: A young farmer from Haryana's Kurukshetra has demonstrated that farming done with modern technology and scientific thinking can evolve into a business worth crores. Mohit from Nivarsi village has shown how a slight diversification can turn farming into a high-tech enterprise, transforming a farmer into an agri-entrepreneur.

Mohit's nursery (ETV Bharat)

Vegetable saplings are very delicate and temperature balance is crucial for them. For this reason, Mohit has built a modern laboratory on his farm. Mohit said, "Temperature is crucial when preparing a vegetable nursery. If the temperature is too high or too low, the quality of the plants can be affected. In the laboratory on my farm, the temperature is controlled with the help of an air conditioner."

Around two crore saplings are grown on his farm annually. His entire family contributes to it. "We have worked very hard to scale up this project. My brother Sandeep and other family members provide full support," he added.

Vegetable saplings are very delicate (ETV Bharat)

The model of Mohit's nursery is unique where the farmers bring their own seeds to prepare saplings. “We prepare the saplings in 25 to 30 days and charge between Rs 1.25 and Rs 1.50 for a standard plant while grafted plants cost around Rs 12 per plant."

He has built four poly houses on just three acres of land and is generating around Rs 1.5 crore from them. "A lot has changed between the time we started flower farming and today. The high-tech nursery experiment has become a successful project," he said.

Mohit says grafting technique makes plants stronger (ETV Bharat)

Farmers across Haryana are affiliated with his nursery along with those from states like Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Presently, it is serving around 50,000 farmers.

Pointing out the benefits of grafting, Mohit said,, "Grafting strengthens the roots of plants and protects them from soil-borne diseases to a great extent. Such plants grow well even with less water and their yields continue for a long time."

Farmers associated with his nursery are happy with this technology. One of them, Dhaniram said, “I've been getting my vegetable saplings prepared directly from Mohit for the last three years. They are ready on time and the quality is also very good. We are getting good profits."

Vegetable nursery was started in 2019 (ETV Bharat)

Mohit has employed 30 people on his farm. He said, "Farming is no longer just hard work; it requires both brains and technology. If done correctly, it can be a big business. I want more young people to get into farming and make it a strong industry by adopting modern techniques."