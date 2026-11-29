Kurukshetra Farmer Successfully Breaks Wheat-Paddy Cycle With Marigold Farming
Sachin Kumar feels that the youth planning to go abroad can earn a lot by farming with new technology, right crop and understanding the market
Published : November 29, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
By Munish Turan
Kurukshetra: A farmer in Kurukshetra has emerged as a role model by leading the way in breaking the traditional wheat-paddy cycle. Sachin Kumar of Alampur village has diversified into floriculture and is yielding handsome returns from his marigold cultivation. His journey, which began on one acre, has now reached 20 acres.
His hard work, understanding of the market and crop management have led to his farm providing employment to around 30 people. Flower cultivation has transformed his economic situation and has also opened up new avenues for employment in his village.
Expanding acreage
Sachin began cultivating marigolds about 10 years ago. "Initially, he had no idea that flower farming could generate such a substantial income. When the first crop yielded better profits than traditional farming, my confidence grew. After that, I gradually expanded the acreage and today I cultivate flowers on 20 acres," he said.
He primarily grows the Calcutta and Jafri varieties of marigold. Calcutta Marigold, also known locally as Laddu Marigold, is widely used in floral decorations and religious ceremonies. The Jafri variety also enjoys good market demand.
"In flower cultivation, not only production but also quality is crucial. Flowers with good shine, size and quality are in demand in the market. So plant care and timely application of fertilizers and pesticides are essential," he explained.
Sachin does not sow marigolds all at once on his 20 acres. He plants the saplings at different times so that the flowers can be harvested round the year. He spaces the cultivation by growing vegetables. This provides him the opportunity to harvest multiple crops in a year.
"I prepare the saplings at different times and plant them in the field. After the vegetable crop is over, I start marigold cultivation. This keeps the production cycle going, and the income also keeps coming at different times," he pointed out.
He explained that marigold cultivation costs approximately Rs 80,000 per acre. This includes all the input costs like fertiliser, seeds, medicine and labour. Production can range from 40 to 85 quintals per crop. The flowers are priced between Rs 20 and Rs 150 per kg in the market.
According to him, prices depend entirely on demand, weather and market conditions. If the average price is Rs 50 per kg, a single crop from one acre can generate a gross income of approximately Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh. By growing three crops a year, a farmer can earn a good profit, depending on the expenses and market prices.
Need to study market demand
He said that flower cultivation does involve costs, but if the crop is ready at the right time and fetches a good price in the market, the income can be significantly better than traditional crops. He feels that the farmers should cultivate according to market demand.
Sachin added, “The demand for marigold is high during religious events, for temples, decorations, wedding ceremonies and festivals.
He said that he schedules his sowing and planting in such a way that the main harvesting takes place around festivals. “After the crop is ready, marigold flowers are harvested every 10 days. This gives farmers the opportunity to earn at regular intervals instead of selling the crop all at once. Time is crucial in flower cultivation. If the crop is ready during the festivals, the farmers can get good prices. Therefore, sowing and harvesting should be planned keeping the market in mind," he explained.
Direct marketing
His farm is often visited by traders from Punjab and Jammu because of the good quality flowers. This reduces the need to take the produce to the market, saving transportation costs and time. Besides, direct sales from the farm also make business management easier.
Sachin emphasised, “In agriculture, along with production, it is also very important to build a strong sales network."
He feels that the youth planning to go abroad in the hope of a better future and earning money can earn a lot by farming with new technology, the right crop and an understanding of the market. “I myself promoted farming while staying in my village and made it a source of employment. My appeal to the youth is that if the same hard work and money that is put into going abroad is invested in new methods of farming in our country, good income can be earned here too. It is important that farmers come out of traditional thinking and work according to the market demand," he said.
He explained that since workers are needed for tasks like preparing seedlings, tending the fields, weeding, applying fertilizers and pesticides and plucking flowers, this provides regular employment to the villagers, preventing their migration to cities. Rajendra, who works on Sachin's farm, explained, "We find work right here in the village, allowing us to live and work with our families."
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