ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kurukshetra Farmer Successfully Breaks Wheat-Paddy Cycle With Marigold Farming

Kurukshetra: A farmer in Kurukshetra has emerged as a role model by leading the way in breaking the traditional wheat-paddy cycle. Sachin Kumar of Alampur village has diversified into floriculture and is yielding handsome returns from his marigold cultivation. His journey, which began on one acre, has now reached 20 acres.

His hard work, understanding of the market and crop management have led to his farm providing employment to around 30 people. Flower cultivation has transformed his economic situation and has also opened up new avenues for employment in his village.

Expanding acreage

Sachin began cultivating marigolds about 10 years ago. "Initially, he had no idea that flower farming could generate such a substantial income. When the first crop yielded better profits than traditional farming, my confidence grew. After that, I gradually expanded the acreage and today I cultivate flowers on 20 acres," he said.

Sachin Kumar In His Marigold Farm (ETV Bharat)

He primarily grows the Calcutta and Jafri varieties of marigold. Calcutta Marigold, also known locally as Laddu Marigold, is widely used in floral decorations and religious ceremonies. The Jafri variety also enjoys good market demand.

"In flower cultivation, not only production but also quality is crucial. Flowers with good shine, size and quality are in demand in the market. So plant care and timely application of fertilizers and pesticides are essential," he explained.

Sachin does not sow marigolds all at once on his 20 acres. He plants the saplings at different times so that the flowers can be harvested round the year. He spaces the cultivation by growing vegetables. This provides him the opportunity to harvest multiple crops in a year.

"I prepare the saplings at different times and plant them in the field. After the vegetable crop is over, I start marigold cultivation. This keeps the production cycle going, and the income also keeps coming at different times," he pointed out.

He explained that marigold cultivation costs approximately Rs 80,000 per acre. This includes all the input costs like fertiliser, seeds, medicine and labour. Production can range from 40 to 85 quintals per crop. The flowers are priced between Rs 20 and Rs 150 per kg in the market.

According to him, prices depend entirely on demand, weather and market conditions. If the average price is Rs 50 per kg, a single crop from one acre can generate a gross income of approximately Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh. By growing three crops a year, a farmer can earn a good profit, depending on the expenses and market prices.