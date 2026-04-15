ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kurukshetra Engineer Turns Waste Into Wealth

He explained that people sell the waste paper from their house to scrap dealers, from whom he procures it to create biodegradable packaging.

A resident of Charpura village in Kurukshetra, Gaurav told ETV Bharat, "I worked for a large company in the NCR for over two years, but my salary was very low. During this time, I saw Delhi's pollution along with the huge mountains of garbage. This scene changed my thinking. I quit my job and started my own startup to manage waste in 2022. That's how my 'waste to wealth' journey began.”

Gaurav weaponised waste to tackle the menace of plastic and pollution. Chucking his job with a company based in the National Capital Region (NCR), he made the bold decision to transform garbage into environmentally friendly biodegradable packaging material. Presently, his startup 'Balaji Fiber Products' is challenging thermocol while standing out as an example internationally.

Kurukshetra: A young engineer from Kurukshetra has literally turned waste into wealth. Through his startup, Gaurav Kajal has found a fortune in the heaps of waste. From a job that paid him just Rs 12,000, he is now generating an annual turnover of Rs 80 lakh.

He added, "When I used to work with a company, I used to get a salary of just Rs 12,000. But now my startup has a turnover of Rs 80 lakh. I not only got money and respect from my startup, but I also started a big campaign to make the earth plastic-free."

Gaurav has put his engineering degree to good use while also creating a successful business model that is focused on environmental protection. He said, "I am a farmer's son. Through this activity, I am working to protect the environment and keep it safe and clean."

A view from the workshop of Gaurav Kajal (ETV Bharat)

Gaurav claims that the biodegradable packaging manufactured by his enterprise is a powerful alternative to thermocol and single-use plastic. It can be easily recycled after use. It also mixes with soil.

"We collect waste paper from homes and offices through distributors, which reduces waste," he said. Gaurav has proven that a small startup can become a big enterprise with the right vision.

His products are being sold not only across India but also abroad. He disclosed, "We are getting orders from almost every state of India because very few people in India are working on biodegradable packaging that I have started providing. Now orders have started coming from abroad as well."

A view from the workshop of Gaurav Kajal (ETV Bharat)

"The packaging trays made by us are being supplied to countries like the UK, USA and Germany. We make many types of packaging trays that are used to package almost every type of goods such as medical products, electronics, food items and many other products," he said.

Gaurav Kajal at his workshop in Kurukshetra (ETV Bharat)

"In the process, Gaurav has provided employment to many people. One of his employees, Kamlesh Yadav, said, "I have been working here for almost eight years. We make many types of packaging trays. There are other colleagues who have been working with me for years."

Gaurav Kajal at his workshop in Kurukshetra (ETV Bharat)

Gaurav’s initiative is symbolising both Make in India and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiatives of the government. By converting waste into packaging trays, he has not secured his future while contributing towards making India plastic-free.