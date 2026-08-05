ETV Bharat / offbeat

Pained To See Stray Cattle Eating Plastic Waste, Kurnool Shopkeeper Feeds Them Daily From His Pocket

Kurnool: It is noon at the Konda Reddy Buruju area in Kurnool city in Andhra Pradesh. On the road leading to Saibaba Talkies, dozens of cows and calves could be seen gathering outside a textile shop. The sight may leave passers-by wondering why so many cattle are waiting outside a clothing store. They have come to seek their daily meal at the shop belonging to Addanki Chinna Naguurayya. He has been feeding stray cattle for the past four years.

Every day, cows and calves from the surrounding areas gather outside his shop between 12 noon and 8 pm. Naguurayya provides them with cattle feed and kandi pottu (red gram husk) spending money from his own pocket.

Naguurayya disclosed that he was deeply disturbed when he saw stray cattle searching for food on the streets and eating plastic waste. “It pained me to see the stray cattle eating plastic waste and wall posters. I felt I should do something to satisfy their hunger. For the last four years, I have been spending up to Rs 5,000 every month to purchase sacks of cattle feed and kandi pottu,” he said.