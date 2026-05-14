Kumherda Village In Ghaziabad Stands Out As Bumper Solar Energy Producer
The village is producing around 60,000 units of solar energy every month from the panels installed in 200 of the village's 564 homes.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Kumherda panchayat in Muradnagar block of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh has acquired the reputation of being a bumper solar energy producer. It has demonstrated that coordination between administration, panchayat, banks and villagers can make a village model in self-sufficiency of clean energy.
According to Project Officer of Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) Anshul Chauhan, the panchayat is producing around 60,000 units of solar energy every month from the solar panels installed in 200 of the village's 564 homes. "Efforts are on to install the panels in another 100 homes soon," he said.
Besides bringing down the power bills, the effort has led to a change in the mindset of the villagers who are now generating power from their rooftops. Every panel installed has a capacity to produce approximately 2 kilowatts (kw) of power. Every house in the village having solar panels is producing over 10 units per day which translates into 200 homes producing around 2000 units per day.
Village Pradhan Bijendra Kumar said, “Very soon the village's monthly electricity production will reach one lakh units.”
The campaign to install solar panels had started in July 2024. Initial scepticism of the villagers underwent a change when they saw power bills of those homes that had installed solar panels coming down drastically.
The villagers did not have to spend any money on the installation of the solar panels. The cost for a 1kw plant that is approximately 1,30,000 was met through a subsidy of Rs 90,000 given by the central and state governments under Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana and the remaining Rs 40,000 were arranged through corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.
Talking about the journey of transformation of the village, Bijendra said, “The biggest challenge was convincing people. In rural areas, there's often skepticism about new schemes. We held frequent camps to explain the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana in detail to the people and assured them that the scheme was completely in their best interest and they wouldn't have to pay any money to avail of it."
The campaign gradually took off when then the first few houses that installed solar panels saw their electricity bills coming down. The confidence of the remaining villagers automatically increased.
Bijendra added, “Successful implementation of such initiatives in rural areas is not easy. But if the Panchayat, administration, and banks work together, significant achievements can be made which Kumherda has demonstrated.”
All the panels installed in the village are linked to the on-grid system where the electricity generated goes directly to the Electricity Department's grid. The number of units produced by the solar panel and sent to the grid reduces the electricity bill in the same proportion.
Bhupendra Kumar, who has a 2 kw solar panel installed at his house, disclosed, “Previously, my electricity bill was around Rs 1,500 per month which has now come down to only around Rs 200. Earlier, I used to worry about the electricity bill every month, but now I don't even notice the electricity bill. I am saving approximately Rs 15,000 a year.”
Another resident Anita Rani, who was amongst the earlier installers of the solar panel, said, “The solar panel was installed within two weeks. Our electricity bill which used to be around Rs 1200 every month has come down to around Rs 300. I told the other women when our bill started reducing after which many people approached the Pradhan expressing their desire to install solar panels in their homes.”
Kumherda panchayat has emerged as a model inspiring other panchayats in the vicinity. Bijendra said the aim now is to become a ‘Solar Gram Panchayat’ by installing solar panels on all the homes.
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