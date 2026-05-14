ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kumherda Village In Ghaziabad Stands Out As Bumper Solar Energy Producer

Ghaziabad: Kumherda panchayat in Muradnagar block of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh has acquired the reputation of being a bumper solar energy producer. It has demonstrated that coordination between administration, panchayat, banks and villagers can make a village model in self-sufficiency of clean energy.

According to Project Officer of Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) Anshul Chauhan, the panchayat is producing around 60,000 units of solar energy every month from the solar panels installed in 200 of the village's 564 homes. "Efforts are on to install the panels in another 100 homes soon," he said.

Besides bringing down the power bills, the effort has led to a change in the mindset of the villagers who are now generating power from their rooftops. Every panel installed has a capacity to produce approximately 2 kilowatts (kw) of power. Every house in the village having solar panels is producing over 10 units per day which translates into 200 homes producing around 2000 units per day.

Village Pradhan Bijendra Kumar said, “Very soon the village's monthly electricity production will reach one lakh units.”

The campaign to install solar panels had started in July 2024. Initial scepticism of the villagers underwent a change when they saw power bills of those homes that had installed solar panels coming down drastically.

The villagers did not have to spend any money on the installation of the solar panels. The cost for a 1kw plant that is approximately 1,30,000 was met through a subsidy of Rs 90,000 given by the central and state governments under Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana and the remaining Rs 40,000 were arranged through corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.