Kumari Priyanka’s Madhubani Winnowing Baskets Bring Chhath Devotion Alive On Phalgu’s Banks In Bihar
For Kumari Priyanka, art is prayer. This Chhath, her Madhubani-painted winnow baskets have turned the banks of Phalgu River into a vibrant canvas of devotion.
Published : October 25, 2025 at 3:44 PM IST
By Sartaj Ahmed
Gaya: On the banks of Phalgu River, where the chants of ‘Chhathi Maiya ki Jai’ reverberate alongwith the rustle of sugarcane leaves, one woman sits cross-legged, a brush in hand, eyes concentrating on the painting she is drawing not on an usual canvas but on winnowing baskets. Use of myriad colours reflect the characteristics of the vibrant Madhubani art and each of her brush strokes a proof of the finesse she brings to each of the creations.
Meet Kumari Priyanka, a teacher and artist from the Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ High School, Tankuppa, who has been a constant on the banks of the Phalgu river blending bhakti (devotion) with kala (art). Using the centuries-old Madhubani style, she paints vivid images of Surya Dev, Chhath Mata, and fasting women on the winnowing baskets, making them a much sought after buy for women observing the Chhath Puja.
“Painting is my hobby. But now I feel, it is more of devotion for me. Because when I paint Surya Dev and Chhath Mata, I feel as if I am offering arghya myself through my art. These baskets are not only used in worship, but become symbols of faith and culture,” says Priyanka cleaning her fingers stained with colours.
There are times when Priyanka paints on the sand by Phalgu, while at others, she sits on the banks of the Banshi River. Importantly, she gifts these painted winnowing baskets to women and does not sell.
Born in Masaurhi (Patna) and raised in Bokaro Steel City (Jharkhand), Priyanka returns to Gaya every year for Chhath, the festival that binds her to her roots - the tradition of Chhath Puja so integral to Bihar, where she was born.
This year, she had decided to paint 50 winnowing baskets across three ghats, beginning from the Bansi River Ghat and moving to Phalgu Ghat in Gaya city. Each winnowing basket portrays scenes of arghya, fruits, sugarcane, betel leaves, coconuts, and lamps, drawn in the intricate Mithila style of geometric motifs and filled with colours.
“When Priyanka paints, her concentration does not shake a bit. She does not talk either. It is like she is meditating in some kind of worship,” says her warden, Mridula Kumari.
Priyanka admits that her art stems from a fulfilled wish, though she chooses not to disclose what it was. “When I paint, I do not want my attention to divert. I do not even realise time is passing,” says the artist.
Her painted baskets which locals call ‘the most beautiful gifts of Chhath’ are sought after by women in the city during the celebrations. Devotees usually pause a bit to admire her work, and women observing the fast accept her baskets as sacred tokens.
So far, Priyanka has made and presented over 50 such winnowing baskets to fasting women, including her colleagues. “All the women in our school who celebrate Chhath were given the winnowing baskets by Priyanka as a gift,” Mridula says.
A post graduate in Hindi and a B.Ed, Priyanka lost her father, Sonu Mahato, last year. But that has not let her stop her work of devotion. She continues to paint every year while honouring his memory.
She also conducts free Madhubani and tattoo painting classes for students, particularly for those from underprivileged sections of the community.
“Art is complete only when it reflects the society and infuses positive energy. Art should be a medium through which our children can keep the culture and tradition alive,” Priyanka states.
Priyanka’s art has travelled far beyond the ghats of Gaya. Trained under Padma Shri award-winning Madhubani artists, she conducts workshops across Delhi, Bengal, and Jharkhand, and so far has trained over 500 students. She has participated in district and state-level competitions and received multiple awards for contribution to folk art.
