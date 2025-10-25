ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kumari Priyanka’s Madhubani Winnowing Baskets Bring Chhath Devotion Alive On Phalgu’s Banks In Bihar

By Sartaj Ahmed

Gaya: On the banks of Phalgu River, where the chants of ‘Chhathi Maiya ki Jai’ reverberate alongwith the rustle of sugarcane leaves, one woman sits cross-legged, a brush in hand, eyes concentrating on the painting she is drawing not on an usual canvas but on winnowing baskets. Use of myriad colours reflect the characteristics of the vibrant Madhubani art and each of her brush strokes a proof of the finesse she brings to each of the creations.

Meet Kumari Priyanka, a teacher and artist from the Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ High School, Tankuppa, who has been a constant on the banks of the Phalgu river blending bhakti (devotion) with kala (art). Using the centuries-old Madhubani style, she paints vivid images of Surya Dev, Chhath Mata, and fasting women on the winnowing baskets, making them a much sought after buy for women observing the Chhath Puja.

Kumari Priyanka’s Madhubani Winnow Baskets Bring Chhath Devotion Alive On Phalgu’s Banks In Bihar (ETV Bharat)

“Painting is my hobby. But now I feel, it is more of devotion for me. Because when I paint Surya Dev and Chhath Mata, I feel as if I am offering arghya myself through my art. These baskets are not only used in worship, but become symbols of faith and culture,” says Priyanka cleaning her fingers stained with colours.

There are times when Priyanka paints on the sand by Phalgu, while at others, she sits on the banks of the Banshi River. Importantly, she gifts these painted winnowing baskets to women and does not sell.

Born in Masaurhi (Patna) and raised in Bokaro Steel City (Jharkhand), Priyanka returns to Gaya every year for Chhath, the festival that binds her to her roots - the tradition of Chhath Puja so integral to Bihar, where she was born.