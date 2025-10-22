ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kozhikode Man Loses Vision In One Eye, His Experiments Land Him With Zero Pollution Stove

Construction underway at JP Tech's unit ( ETV Bharat )

By K Saseendhran Kozhikode: Despite losing his vision in one eye, V Jayaprakash continued experimenting with stoves and finally came up with an innovative technology that turns smoke into fire, resulting in zero pollution. He has secured a patent for his innovation and now the product has earned a huge appreciation at the recent 'Swashraya Bharat 2025', held at National Institute of Technology (NIT), Calicut. Swashraya Bharat, a joint initiative by Swadeshi Science Movement Kerala, National Innovation Foundation (NIF) India under Department of Science and Technology and NIT Calicut, showcased 52 socially relevant and novel inventions. Jayaprakash was among the top seven presenters chosen to demonstrate their concepts. V Jayaprakash (second from left) being felicitated at 'Swashraya Bharat 2025' (ETV Bharat) The core of Jayaprakash's presentation focused on environmentally conscious energy use and conservation. His waste treatment system called 'Dry Digester' burns and destroys discarded items like food waste, diapers and napkins without harming nature or causing any harm to the environment. The mechanism provides a non-polluting solution to the common practice of open-burning or flushing waste in public spaces. Crucially, the system's recorded pollution levels were found to be significantly lower than the standards set by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), while its efficiency far surpassed BIS benchmarks. Jayaprakash secured a 20-year patent for his invention, 'Pukayum Theeyakum', a portable stove in 2022, with the NIF bearing the entire cost. Upon expiry of this time period, the technology is set to become public property in India. Inside a manufacturing unit (ETV Bharat) G Unnikrishnan, a senior professor at NIT Calicut, told ETV Bharat that the event was aimed at developing indigenous Indian technologies and raising awareness, particularly among students. Applauding Jayaprakash’s presentation, he said the innovation will be immensely helpful to the society. Unnikrishnan noted the importance of utilising intelligence and technology of unheralded innovators. The exhibition witnessed an attendance of over 4,000 people, underscoring a growing public interest in adopting science as a way of life.