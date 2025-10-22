Kozhikode Man Loses Vision In One Eye, His Experiments Land Him With Zero Pollution Stove
V Jayaprakash's 'Dry Digester', which has already been patented, was selected among top seven innovations at Swashraya Bharat 2025.
Published : October 22, 2025 at 2:20 PM IST
By K Saseendhran
Kozhikode: Despite losing his vision in one eye, V Jayaprakash continued experimenting with stoves and finally came up with an innovative technology that turns smoke into fire, resulting in zero pollution. He has secured a patent for his innovation and now the product has earned a huge appreciation at the recent 'Swashraya Bharat 2025', held at National Institute of Technology (NIT), Calicut.
Swashraya Bharat, a joint initiative by Swadeshi Science Movement Kerala, National Innovation Foundation (NIF) India under Department of Science and Technology and NIT Calicut, showcased 52 socially relevant and novel inventions. Jayaprakash was among the top seven presenters chosen to demonstrate their concepts.
The core of Jayaprakash's presentation focused on environmentally conscious energy use and conservation. His waste treatment system called 'Dry Digester' burns and destroys discarded items like food waste, diapers and napkins without harming nature or causing any harm to the environment. The mechanism provides a non-polluting solution to the common practice of open-burning or flushing waste in public spaces. Crucially, the system's recorded pollution levels were found to be significantly lower than the standards set by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), while its efficiency far surpassed BIS benchmarks.
Jayaprakash secured a 20-year patent for his invention, 'Pukayum Theeyakum', a portable stove in 2022, with the NIF bearing the entire cost. Upon expiry of this time period, the technology is set to become public property in India.
G Unnikrishnan, a senior professor at NIT Calicut, told ETV Bharat that the event was aimed at developing indigenous Indian technologies and raising awareness, particularly among students. Applauding Jayaprakash’s presentation, he said the innovation will be immensely helpful to the society. Unnikrishnan noted the importance of utilising intelligence and technology of unheralded innovators. The exhibition witnessed an attendance of over 4,000 people, underscoring a growing public interest in adopting science as a way of life.
Innovator Since School Days
Popularly known as 'JP', Jayaprakash, is a resident of Koyilandy in Kerala's Kozhikode district. His wife, Rani, works as a lawyer at Kerala High Court and they have two children, Tirtha and Kavya.
For the last 27 years, he has dedicated his life in the pursuit of efficient stove technology. "My journey started during my school days when during vacation, I used to accompany my mother to visit my father, who worked in Coimbatore. My mother used an earthen stove at that time. Intrigued by the technology that leads to ignition, I conducted an experiment to let the smoke out using a pipe. This was my first experimentation with stove," Jayaprakash said.
Since then, it has been a journey of trying new ways and methods. What started as a simple experiment on a conventional clay stove later turned into a zero-pollution innovation.
This was followed by a training at a camp of ANERT (Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology) led him to incorporate gasification technology.
Awards And Accolades
After a decade of self-funded experimentation, his invention was selected as the biggest breakthrough of the year, earning him a state award for energy conservation in 2008, a validation that bolstered his confidence. His innovations have garnered continuous national recognition, including the NIF National Award presented by then-President Pratibha Patil in 2012, and subsequent state awards in 2017 and 2019 for his work in eco-friendly waste disposal. His expertise has also been leveraged to train soldiers on the Indo-Pak border in building smokeless stoves and to design rural firewood stoves for the Indo-China region.
It was during the experimentations that he met with an accident in a construction project in Kozhikode. Doctors advised eye surgery to stop the infection from spreading and he had to lose his vision in his right eye. Once the surgery ended, he returned to work, continuing with his experiments.
Presently, Jayaprakash's JP Tech has two units in Koyilandy and Coimbatore. The units manufacture two models of his innovative stoves, priced at Rs 6,000 and Rs 7,000. Backed by a multi-decade guarantee and a promise of zero-smoke operation, the stoves are lauded for their low external heat, high efficiency and minimal fuel consumption and pollution. Once lit, the water will heat in four minutes. Also, firewood is saves and there is minimal pollution as there is no smoke.
Jayaprakash gives credit to Coimbatore's thriving cottage industry ecosystem, which efficiently manages manufacturing of components, a key factor in scaling his enterprise.
Also Read: