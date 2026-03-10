ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kozhikode Artist Turns Discarded Items Into Nettipattam Art, Earns Praise At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Kozhikkode: Vijuna K.P. was creative ever since she was a child. A native of Kokkallur near Balussery in Kozhikode, she made use of that trait to come up with crafts that were ahead of time even though steeped in history. She created unique things from discarded items and turned them into beautiful pieces of art. Supporting her in this endeavour were her parents and siblings. Eventually, this “nothing-is-waste” philosophy turned into a mission and a flourishing career for her.

With time, she honed her passion by undergoing formal courses and turned it into a full time profession post her marriage. The immense encouragement from her husband and in-laws became her biggest strength and she is now serving as a craft teacher at Iqra Women’s College, Thamarassery, and Alphonsa English Medium School, Korangad, where she teaches fashion designing and handicrafts to the next generation.

While Vijuna is skilled in Sola wood carving and waste-material art, her current focus is the Nettipattam (the traditional golden caparison worn by elephants). "For me, it is not just a decorative piece but a blend of tradition and innovation," says she.

Legend has it that Lord Brahma designed it for Indra’s white elephant, Airavata, to celebrate Goddess Parashakti’s victory over Mahishasura. The structure represents various deities, including Lord Ganesha at the base, the Trimurti (Brahma, Vishnu, Shiva) at the top and the presence of Goddesses Lakshmi, Parvati and Saraswati. Every small bubble and curve on the ornament symbolises the Ashta Dikpalakas (guardians of directions), the Navagrahas (nine planets) and the crescent moon.