Kozhikode Artist Turns Discarded Items Into Nettipattam Art, Earns Praise At Rashtrapati Bhavan
Vijuna turns discarded materials into stunning Nettipattam art, blending tradition and innovation while earning recognition from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 2:44 PM IST
Kozhikkode: Vijuna K.P. was creative ever since she was a child. A native of Kokkallur near Balussery in Kozhikode, she made use of that trait to come up with crafts that were ahead of time even though steeped in history. She created unique things from discarded items and turned them into beautiful pieces of art. Supporting her in this endeavour were her parents and siblings. Eventually, this “nothing-is-waste” philosophy turned into a mission and a flourishing career for her.
With time, she honed her passion by undergoing formal courses and turned it into a full time profession post her marriage. The immense encouragement from her husband and in-laws became her biggest strength and she is now serving as a craft teacher at Iqra Women’s College, Thamarassery, and Alphonsa English Medium School, Korangad, where she teaches fashion designing and handicrafts to the next generation.
While Vijuna is skilled in Sola wood carving and waste-material art, her current focus is the Nettipattam (the traditional golden caparison worn by elephants). "For me, it is not just a decorative piece but a blend of tradition and innovation," says she.
Legend has it that Lord Brahma designed it for Indra’s white elephant, Airavata, to celebrate Goddess Parashakti’s victory over Mahishasura. The structure represents various deities, including Lord Ganesha at the base, the Trimurti (Brahma, Vishnu, Shiva) at the top and the presence of Goddesses Lakshmi, Parvati and Saraswati. Every small bubble and curve on the ornament symbolises the Ashta Dikpalakas (guardians of directions), the Navagrahas (nine planets) and the crescent moon.
The pinnacle of Vijuna’s career came during the 'Vividhata Ka Amrit Mahotsav' at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Her stall and creations caught the eye of President Droupadi Murmu and Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. "Receiving words of appreciation from the First Citizen of India remains a priceless milestone in my journey," she says with a smile.
The loss of her husband was a big blow that briefly halted her creative journey. However, her daughters, Aishwarya and Archana, became her pillars of strength. Aishwarya says her mother’s work carries a rare sense of originality, inherited from their father’s creative spirit. Archana acts as her mother’s constant companion at exhibitions and handles the marketing side of the business.
Despite minimal formal marketing, Vijuna’s creations, especially those for housewarming ceremonies, are in high demand. Having worked at the Iringal Craft Village for six years, she now encourages others to work hard and showcase their work at exhibitions. Her message is simple, “If you have the passion and the platform to show it, success will find you.”
