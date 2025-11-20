ETV Bharat / offbeat

'Kothishal Yatra' Showcases Tradition Of Odisha's Ganjam With Music And Dance

Berhampur: Among the numerous folk arts and dances of Ganjam district, one of the most prominent is the 'Kothishal' or 'Ushakothi Yatra' (traditional folk festival).

'Ushakothi' or 'Kothishal Yatra', which begins in the month of Ashwin, is also known as the 'Putreshti Yagya'. The 'Kothishal Yatra', holds a prominent place among the 13 art forms in the 12 months of a year. The performance, which showcases Ganjam's tradition and culture, is mainly held from Dussehra to Purnima in the month of Ashwin every year.

In the art form, the performers present and discuss the 18 Puranas (Asthdasa Puranas) as per which the trumpet, and traditional instruments like 'Mahuri' and 'Changu' are tuned. During the dance, questions on traditions are posed and the performers answer them through 'Gahan' (a traditional Odia folk music genre).

During Ushakothi, the women observe a fast for five to seven days by drawing pictures of deities on the wall near the Kothishal of the village. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ganjam's 'Gahan' singer Sarat Chandra Behera said, "Gahan dance is as well-known as the culture of Ganjam. In this art form, the singer discusses various 'Puranas".

It is believed that the art form started during the time of poet Kalidasa. Usually 10 to 15 artistes perform the yatra in villages and towns across the district. The artistes include women, men and even transgenders who dance at various places by holding 'Maa Mangala Ghata' (a pot or Kalash) on their heads.

Sarita Mahanty, a performer said, "It is a tradition of Ganjam district. We carry the 'kalas' on our heads and travel from one village to another for around five days, dancing to the tune of music and songs." The art form is also known as 'Kumbh Dance'.