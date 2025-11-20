'Kothishal Yatra' Showcases Tradition Of Odisha's Ganjam With Music And Dance
In the art form, the performers present and discuss the 18 Puranas as per which the musical instruments are tuned.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 3:38 PM IST
Berhampur: Among the numerous folk arts and dances of Ganjam district, one of the most prominent is the 'Kothishal' or 'Ushakothi Yatra' (traditional folk festival).
'Ushakothi' or 'Kothishal Yatra', which begins in the month of Ashwin, is also known as the 'Putreshti Yagya'. The 'Kothishal Yatra', holds a prominent place among the 13 art forms in the 12 months of a year. The performance, which showcases Ganjam's tradition and culture, is mainly held from Dussehra to Purnima in the month of Ashwin every year.
In the art form, the performers present and discuss the 18 Puranas (Asthdasa Puranas) as per which the trumpet, and traditional instruments like 'Mahuri' and 'Changu' are tuned. During the dance, questions on traditions are posed and the performers answer them through 'Gahan' (a traditional Odia folk music genre).
During Ushakothi, the women observe a fast for five to seven days by drawing pictures of deities on the wall near the Kothishal of the village. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ganjam's 'Gahan' singer Sarat Chandra Behera said, "Gahan dance is as well-known as the culture of Ganjam. In this art form, the singer discusses various 'Puranas".
It is believed that the art form started during the time of poet Kalidasa. Usually 10 to 15 artistes perform the yatra in villages and towns across the district. The artistes include women, men and even transgenders who dance at various places by holding 'Maa Mangala Ghata' (a pot or Kalash) on their heads.
Sarita Mahanty, a performer said, "It is a tradition of Ganjam district. We carry the 'kalas' on our heads and travel from one village to another for around five days, dancing to the tune of music and songs." The art form is also known as 'Kumbh Dance'.
Chandan Nayak, a student of the district's Asika Science College, said, 'Kothishala' was traditionallu performed to the tune of the 'changu' (a traditional musical instrument) but nowadays trumpets, dhols and cymbals are used by the artistes.
Chitrasen Mohapatra, a corporator of Berhampur city, said, "The 'Kothishal' dance of Ganjam discusses the 18 Puranas. There is a legend that a king observed the fast for the yatra. Initially, it was usually performed by the Scheduled Caste community in villages".
During the yatra, the day begins with lighting of incense sticks and lamps in the morning. It is followed by distribution of prasad along with offerings. Every evening, discussion on the 'Ashtadesh Purana' begins and continues till late at night.
Mohapatra said there are 384 artistes in the district who perform the 'Kothishal Yatra' and they have kept the tradition alive.
Meanwhile, the government has realised the importance of the art form and now the artistes are also being given allowances. The 'Kothishal' makes a 'kula' (made from Bamboo), a bow and arrow which are placed in an earthen pot along with its instrument and worshipped like a 'dhana koila' (an ancient folk art form of Odisha).
The 'kothishal' is located in the old city of Berhampur since 1962, and it is said that the yatra is organized in the district to showcase ancient art and culture dating back to around 150 years.