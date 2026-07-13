ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kotgari Devi Temple: Uttarakhand’s ‘Supreme Court’ Where Devotees Seek Divine Justice

Berinag (Uttarakhand) : Strategically positioned within the scenic hills of Pankhu village in Berinag block of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, the Kotgari Devi Temple, also known as Kokila Devi Temple, is revered as one of the state’s most prominent shrines of divine justice. Like the famous Golu Devta temples of Kumaon, devotees believe that Goddess Kotgari grants justice even when they fail to obtain relief through conventional courts.

As per the tradition, devotees from across the region submit petitions before Goddess Kotgari after exhausting legal remedies, hoping for divine intervention. Over the years, the shrine has earned a reputation as one of Uttarakhand’s sacred “courts of justice,” where people believe truth ultimately prevails. The temple is therefore often referred to as the “Supreme Court” of the mountains.

Kotgari Devi Temple: Uttarakhand’s ‘Supreme Court’ Where Devotees Seek Divine Justice (ETV Bharat)

According to local belief, the goddess delivers justice not only for present-day grievances but also for disputes dating back as many as five generations.

Goddess Kotgari is worshipped as a manifestation of Goddess Bhagwati in her Vaishnavi form. Much like the revered Golu (Goljyu) Devta of Chitai, who is known as the deity of justice in Kumaon, Kotgari Devi is believed to protect those who have suffered injustice. It is this belief that draws thousands of devotees to the shrine seeking justice, blessings and the fulfillment of their wishes.

Kotgari Devi Temple: Uttarakhand’s ‘Supreme Court’ Where Devotees Seek Divine Justice (ETV Bharat)

Locals believe that Bhandari Gwall is the chief attendant of Goddess Kotgari. Only sattvic (pure vegetarian) offerings are made to the deity.

When devotees’ wishes are fulfilled, they return to the temple to offer Athwar, a traditional offering made in gratitude. Many also submit copies of court judgments written on stamp paper before the goddess, praying for justice when they feel the legal system failed them.

Despite the presence of modern judicial institutions, many people in the region continue to place immense faith in Kotgari Devi.