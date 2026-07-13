Kotgari Devi Temple: Uttarakhand’s ‘Supreme Court’ Where Devotees Seek Divine Justice
Devotees flock to Uttarakhand’s Kotgari Devi Temple believing the goddess delivers justice, fulfills wishes, and hears disputes spanning five generations beyond earthly courts.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 11:48 AM IST
Berinag (Uttarakhand) : Strategically positioned within the scenic hills of Pankhu village in Berinag block of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, the Kotgari Devi Temple, also known as Kokila Devi Temple, is revered as one of the state’s most prominent shrines of divine justice. Like the famous Golu Devta temples of Kumaon, devotees believe that Goddess Kotgari grants justice even when they fail to obtain relief through conventional courts.
As per the tradition, devotees from across the region submit petitions before Goddess Kotgari after exhausting legal remedies, hoping for divine intervention. Over the years, the shrine has earned a reputation as one of Uttarakhand’s sacred “courts of justice,” where people believe truth ultimately prevails. The temple is therefore often referred to as the “Supreme Court” of the mountains.
According to local belief, the goddess delivers justice not only for present-day grievances but also for disputes dating back as many as five generations.
Goddess Kotgari is worshipped as a manifestation of Goddess Bhagwati in her Vaishnavi form. Much like the revered Golu (Goljyu) Devta of Chitai, who is known as the deity of justice in Kumaon, Kotgari Devi is believed to protect those who have suffered injustice. It is this belief that draws thousands of devotees to the shrine seeking justice, blessings and the fulfillment of their wishes.
Locals believe that Bhandari Gwall is the chief attendant of Goddess Kotgari. Only sattvic (pure vegetarian) offerings are made to the deity.
When devotees’ wishes are fulfilled, they return to the temple to offer Athwar, a traditional offering made in gratitude. Many also submit copies of court judgments written on stamp paper before the goddess, praying for justice when they feel the legal system failed them.
Despite the presence of modern judicial institutions, many people in the region continue to place immense faith in Kotgari Devi.
According to local tradition, important decisions affecting the surrounding region were once settled in the goddess’s court rather than through formal institutions.
Chief priest Jeevan Pathak said, “At Kotgari Devi Temple, even unjust decisions delivered five generations ago are believed to be heard. The temple worships the goddess’s Yoni Peeth, and the yoni is clearly carved into the idol. For this reason, the idol remains covered. Devotees believe the goddess fulfills wishes of anyone who offers sincere prayers.”
The temple hosts major fairs every year on Ashtami during the Hindu months of Chaitra and Ashwin, and on Rishi Panchami in the month of Bhadra.
Alongside Goddess Kotgari, deities Surajmal and Chhurmal are also worshipped here.
"We have seen in the past that those who failed to receive justice elsewhere eventually find justice in the goddess’s court," say devotees.
Many families also organize special prayers and rituals at the temple for peace, prosperity and protection from negative influences. It is widely believed that such worship removes obstacles from the household and that those who commit crimes or deceit eventually face divine punishment.
Govind Ballabh Pathak, president of the temple committee, said, “Kotgari Devi is a manifestation of Adi Shakti. Whoever prays to the goddess with true devotion has their wishes fulfilled. And those whose prayers are answered always return to offer their gratitude.”
How to Reach Kotgari Devi Temple
By Train: The nearest major railway stations are Kathgodam and Tanakpur. From either station, Pankhu village is about 205 km away and can be reached by private taxi or Uttarakhand Roadways buses.
By Air: The nearest airport is Naini Saini Airport in Pithoragarh, approximately 80 km from the temple. Taxis are available from the airport to the shrine.
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