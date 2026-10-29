ETV Bharat / offbeat

On A Book Trip: Korba’s Library On Wheels Offers People A Space To Bond With The Printed Words, Once Again

An old bus has been transformed into a library in Korba ( ETV Bharat )

Korba: An old bus, once discarded, is usually found lying unused in a depot till it is sent to a junkyard. But this bus at a municipal terminal here has got a new avatar and purpose in Korba. Colourfully painted, the bus is now one of the favourite haunts for those who love reading books, in their physical form. Inside, passengers now settle down with books, spending an hour or more, on a day-to-day basis.

Korba Municipal Corporation has converted the discarded vehicle into an air-conditioned library, complete with bookshelves, comfortable seating and lighting. Called ‘Library on Wheels’, the initiative aims at putting waste material to use and encouraging people to spend more time with books.

Library on wheels (ETV Bharat) For now, the bus is stationed near Ghanta Ghar Chowk and Smriti Udyan. The corporation plans to take it to different wards, neighbourhoods, parks and educational institutions, making books accessible to more residents. The old bus was refurbished to create a quiet, comfortable reading space. Its shelves hold children’s comics, story collections, general knowledge books and material for competitive examinations. “We had an unused bus, which has been converted into a library on wheels. It was developed by putting the idea of turning scrap into something useful into practice,” said Ashutosh Pandey, Commissioner of Korba Municipal Corporation. Pandey said the library would not remain stationary. It would travel to different parts of the city, including residential settlements and educational institutions. The initiative, he added, had been launched in memory of writers Vinod Shukla and Surendra Dubey, with the aim of encouraging reading and helping people take a break from digital devices. Local residents browsing through books in the library (ETV Bharat) Some visitors have already made it their daily routine to step inside the bus and read. According to caretaker Purushottam, around 25-30 people visit the library each day to read books of their choice.