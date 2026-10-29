On A Book Trip: Korba’s Library On Wheels Offers People A Space To Bond With The Printed Words, Once Again
Korba Municipal Corporation has converted a bus into an air-conditioned library, encouraging residents to read books, reduce screen time and rethink waste, reports Rajkumar Shah.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST|
Updated : October 29, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Korba: An old bus, once discarded, is usually found lying unused in a depot till it is sent to a junkyard. But this bus at a municipal terminal here has got a new avatar and purpose in Korba. Colourfully painted, the bus is now one of the favourite haunts for those who love reading books, in their physical form. Inside, passengers now settle down with books, spending an hour or more, on a day-to-day basis.
Korba Municipal Corporation has converted the discarded vehicle into an air-conditioned library, complete with bookshelves, comfortable seating and lighting. Called ‘Library on Wheels’, the initiative aims at putting waste material to use and encouraging people to spend more time with books.
For now, the bus is stationed near Ghanta Ghar Chowk and Smriti Udyan. The corporation plans to take it to different wards, neighbourhoods, parks and educational institutions, making books accessible to more residents.
The old bus was refurbished to create a quiet, comfortable reading space. Its shelves hold children’s comics, story collections, general knowledge books and material for competitive examinations.
“We had an unused bus, which has been converted into a library on wheels. It was developed by putting the idea of turning scrap into something useful into practice,” said Ashutosh Pandey, Commissioner of Korba Municipal Corporation.
Pandey said the library would not remain stationary. It would travel to different parts of the city, including residential settlements and educational institutions. The initiative, he added, had been launched in memory of writers Vinod Shukla and Surendra Dubey, with the aim of encouraging reading and helping people take a break from digital devices.
Some visitors have already made it their daily routine to step inside the bus and read. According to caretaker Purushottam, around 25-30 people visit the library each day to read books of their choice.
“People come here and appreciate the initiative. Around 25-30 people sit and read every day. Each person spends at least an hour to an hour and a half here, during which they do not use their mobile phone,” he said.
The corporation hopes the library will draw children and young people towards books at a time when smartphones, social media and the internet occupy much of their attention. Taking the bus closer to schools and neighbourhoods could give more readers an opportunity to step inside and explore the stocked up books.
Dr Avantika Kaushil, head of the psychology department at Government EVPG College, said the initiative addressed the need to reduce excessive screen use. “Earlier, we used to talk about detoxifying the body. Today, we have surrounded ourselves with social media and digital devices. Wherever we go, we make digital payments and we are constantly in front of one screen or another,” she said.
She said excessive use of digital devices was affecting physical and mental well-being, raising concerns about thinking capacity, neck strain and eyesight.
“To protect ourselves from these effects, digital detox has become essential. We need to reduce our screen time and give ourselves a break from digital devices,” she said.
The initiative has drawn appreciation from many in the city, with educators and environmentalists welcoming both the reuse of a discarded vehicle and the effort to encourage reading.
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