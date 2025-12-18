Koraga Community’s First Doctor: Dr K Sneha’s Journey Becomes A Milestone In Udupi
Udupi: In a landmark achievement that has brought pride and renewed hope to one of Karnataka’s most marginalised communities, Dr K Sneha has become the first doctor from the Koraga community. She recently completed her MD from the University College of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, creating history for a community where higher education has long been a distant dream.
The Koragas, considered among the original inhabitants of the coastal region, have traditionally faced social exclusion, economic hardship and limited access to education. For many families, children discontinue their studies after SSLC or PUC. Against this reality, Dr Sneha’s success has become a moment of celebration across the community.
From Kundapura Village To Medical Service
Dr Sneha is the elder daughter of Ganesh V and Jayashree, residents of Ulturu village in Kundapura taluk. She completed her MBBS from AJ Medical College in Mangaluru and went on to pursue her postgraduate medical education in New Delhi, where she earned her MD degree. With this, she has entered the medical profession as the first qualified doctor from the Koraga community.
Academically bright from childhood, she studied in Ankola during her early primary years, later at Holy Rosary School in Kundapura, and then at Chara Navodaya School in Hebri until high school. Her potential was noticed early. During her PUC education, she received free schooling with the support of Alva’s Education Foundation chairman Dr M Mohan Alva. She secured 96 per cent marks in PUC, which helped her obtain a medical seat.
Although she had the option to study under a government quota elsewhere, her parents chose to admit her to AJ Medical College in Mangaluru so that she could pursue her studies closer to home.
Parents’ Role and Years Of Community Work
Dr Sneha’s father, Ganesh V, is the president of the taluk-level Koraga welfare committee and has spent nearly four decades working for the educational and social upliftment of Koraga children. He was instrumental in setting up a residential home for Koraga children at Kumbhashi and continues to work on community awareness initiatives.
Her mother, Jayashree, is a teacher who has been actively involved in welfare activities within the community. Together, the parents made personal sacrifices to ensure their daughter’s education, eventually giving the Koraga community its first doctor.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Sneha said her achievement brought her immense happiness. She stressed that education is crucial for children from her community, but added that basic needs such as housing and food must also be ensured. She said she was fortunate to have a stable home, supportive parents and encouragement throughout her journey, which made it possible for her to become a doctor.
A Symbol Of Hope For A Marginalised Community
Ganesh Koraga, speaking to ETV Bharat, said that even if special facilities are not provided, the government must at least ensure uninterrupted education up to the PUC level for children from the community. He said his daughter’s success has brought great joy to the family and the community, though she prefers to stay away from public attention despite receiving calls for felicitation.
The Koraga community traditionally depended on basket-making using forest produce, along with drum-making and drumming, for livelihood. However, plastic and fibre products have eroded these traditional occupations, pushing many families into severe economic distress. As a result, most Koraga children are forced to end their education early.
For decades, the idea of someone from the Koraga community becoming a doctor seemed unimaginable. With Dr K Sneha’s achievement, that long-held dream has finally turned into reality, offering inspiration to young children and families and opening the door to new possibilities for the community.