Koraga Community’s First Doctor: Dr K Sneha’s Journey Becomes A Milestone In Udupi

Dr K Sneha completed her MBBS from AJ Medical College in Mangaluru and MD from Delhi, becoming the first doctor from the marginalised community. ( ETV Bharat )

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Udupi: In a landmark achievement that has brought pride and renewed hope to one of Karnataka’s most marginalised communities, Dr K Sneha has become the first doctor from the Koraga community. She recently completed her MD from the University College of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, creating history for a community where higher education has long been a distant dream.

The Koragas, considered among the original inhabitants of the coastal region, have traditionally faced social exclusion, economic hardship and limited access to education. For many families, children discontinue their studies after SSLC or PUC. Against this reality, Dr Sneha’s success has become a moment of celebration across the community.

From Kundapura Village To Medical Service

Dr Sneha is the elder daughter of Ganesh V and Jayashree, residents of Ulturu village in Kundapura taluk. She completed her MBBS from AJ Medical College in Mangaluru and went on to pursue her postgraduate medical education in New Delhi, where she earned her MD degree. With this, she has entered the medical profession as the first qualified doctor from the Koraga community.

Academically bright from childhood, she studied in Ankola during her early primary years, later at Holy Rosary School in Kundapura, and then at Chara Navodaya School in Hebri until high school. Her potential was noticed early. During her PUC education, she received free schooling with the support of Alva’s Education Foundation chairman Dr M Mohan Alva. She secured 96 per cent marks in PUC, which helped her obtain a medical seat.

Although she had the option to study under a government quota elsewhere, her parents chose to admit her to AJ Medical College in Mangaluru so that she could pursue her studies closer to home.