ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kolkata Trams’ Forgotten History: Attacked By Freedom Fighters, They Witnessed Resistance, Riots And Rescue

Kolkata: In 1946, when communal violence emptied Kolkata’s streets and fear determined who could travel where, an unusual vehicle reportedly ventured out into the troubled city. For two days, trams ran, but without passengers - to signal that Kolkata had not surrendered entirely to the riots. It was a remarkable reversal in the life of the tram. Once attacked as an emblem of British rule, it had become a vehicle of reassurance, a mode that ensured rescue.

As India prepares to celebrate its 80th Independence Day, the story of Kolkata’s trams offers a lesser-known window into the freedom movement and one of the most violent chapters preceding Independence. Behind their familiar bells and unhurried journeys lies a history of colonial power, nationalist resistance, communal solidarity and extraordinary courage.

Kolkata Trams’ Forgotten History: Attacked By Freedom Fighters, Used To Save Riot Victims (ETV Bharat)

The first horse-drawn tram travelled between Sealdah and Armenian Ghat on February 24, 1873. The experiment was short-lived and the service closed in November that year. A more permanent network began in 1880, when the Calcutta Tramways Company (CTC) was formed and the system restarted during Lord Ripon’s tenure. Electricity brought a decisive change in 1902. On March 27 that year, the first electric tram ran between Esplanade and Kidderpore, opening a new chapter in Kolkata’s public transport history.

Over the following decades, the network grew into an affordable lifeline connecting neighbourhoods across the city. But the tram’s colonial ownership also made it politically significant. During the freedom struggle, it was not viewed merely as public transport. For many nationalists, its carriages and infrastructure represented the presence of the British Empire.

“Since the CTC was a British company, freedom fighters viewed the tram as a symbol of the British Empire. Consequently, attacking or setting fire to trams became part of the Swadeshi movement and those who did so were regarded with respect,” said Debashis Bhattacharya, president of the Calcutta Tram Users Association (CTUA).

The political meaning of such attacks changed after the tramways passed into Indian government control, he observed. “However, after Independence, when the CTC was nationalised, any attempt to destroy its property came to be viewed as an anti-national act.”

The tram system since beginning was operated largely by Indians, from drivers and conductors to mechanics and depot workers.

“Although it was a British company, the workforce consisted entirely of Indians, while only the top management positions were held by the British,” Bhattacharya said.

That Indian workforce would play an important role when Kolkata was torn apart by communal violence in 1946.