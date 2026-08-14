Kolkata Trams’ Forgotten History: Attacked By Freedom Fighters, They Witnessed Resistance, Riots And Rescue
Once symbols of colonial power, Kolkata’s trams later sheltered riot victims, crossed communal divides and helped a frightened city rediscover movement, reports Papri Chatterjee.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
Kolkata: In 1946, when communal violence emptied Kolkata’s streets and fear determined who could travel where, an unusual vehicle reportedly ventured out into the troubled city. For two days, trams ran, but without passengers - to signal that Kolkata had not surrendered entirely to the riots. It was a remarkable reversal in the life of the tram. Once attacked as an emblem of British rule, it had become a vehicle of reassurance, a mode that ensured rescue.
As India prepares to celebrate its 80th Independence Day, the story of Kolkata’s trams offers a lesser-known window into the freedom movement and one of the most violent chapters preceding Independence. Behind their familiar bells and unhurried journeys lies a history of colonial power, nationalist resistance, communal solidarity and extraordinary courage.
The first horse-drawn tram travelled between Sealdah and Armenian Ghat on February 24, 1873. The experiment was short-lived and the service closed in November that year. A more permanent network began in 1880, when the Calcutta Tramways Company (CTC) was formed and the system restarted during Lord Ripon’s tenure. Electricity brought a decisive change in 1902. On March 27 that year, the first electric tram ran between Esplanade and Kidderpore, opening a new chapter in Kolkata’s public transport history.
Over the following decades, the network grew into an affordable lifeline connecting neighbourhoods across the city. But the tram’s colonial ownership also made it politically significant. During the freedom struggle, it was not viewed merely as public transport. For many nationalists, its carriages and infrastructure represented the presence of the British Empire.
“Since the CTC was a British company, freedom fighters viewed the tram as a symbol of the British Empire. Consequently, attacking or setting fire to trams became part of the Swadeshi movement and those who did so were regarded with respect,” said Debashis Bhattacharya, president of the Calcutta Tram Users Association (CTUA).
The political meaning of such attacks changed after the tramways passed into Indian government control, he observed. “However, after Independence, when the CTC was nationalised, any attempt to destroy its property came to be viewed as an anti-national act.”
The tram system since beginning was operated largely by Indians, from drivers and conductors to mechanics and depot workers.
“Although it was a British company, the workforce consisted entirely of Indians, while only the top management positions were held by the British,” Bhattacharya said.
That Indian workforce would play an important role when Kolkata was torn apart by communal violence in 1946.
Several tram depots stood in areas with sizeable minority populations. During the riots, however, their gates reportedly opened to people irrespective of religion. Depots became improvised shelters where those fleeing mobs could find protection. Tram employees are said to have shared food from their allotted rations with the people sheltering inside.
Kalighat was considered a safe depot area. At other locations, workers reportedly risked their lives to protect passengers and residents trapped by the violence. “It is said that after the 1946 riots, when the entire city had come to a standstill and no one dared to venture out, empty trams were run across Kolkata for two days to help restore public morale,” Bhattacharya said.
There are also accounts of the tramways adopting extraordinary arrangements to negotiate the city’s communal divisions. He also said Muslim drivers and conductors would reportedly operate trams through Muslim-majority neighbourhoods, while Hindu employees would take over when the vehicles entered Hindu-majority localities. "The tram, in effect, kept crossing boundaries that the riots had made difficult for ordinary citizens," he added.
The Bengal Volunteers and CTUA now plan to approach the West Bengal government with a proposal to place commemorative plaques outside depots associated with such acts of courage. The memorials would honour tram employees who reportedly lost their lives while resisting rioters and protecting passengers.
“Tragic events like the ‘Great Calcutta Killings’ or ‘Direct Action Day’ took place in 1946. During that time, employees at the Kidderpore, Shyambazar, Kalighat and Rajabazar tram depots saved ordinary citizens of Kolkata from the riots,” said Swarnav Mukhopadhyay of the Bengal Volunteers.
He also added that many workers lost their lives in the process and several trams were set ablaze. "When the Muslim National Guard attacked the Rajabazar tram depot, all the tram employees, regardless of religion or caste - united to repel the attackers,” he added.
The accounts also connect a future icon of Bengali cinema to the resistance mounted in the streets. “Arun Kumar Chattopadhyay, the legendary actor Uttam Kumar, was a member of the Lunar Club. Along with other club members, he helped resist the rioters at Hazra Crossing,” Mukhopadhyay said.
For tram conservationists, revisiting these episodes is not only about nostalgia but it strengthens their argument that the tram belongs not only to Kolkata’s transport history but also to its social and political memory.
“The tram system, for whose survival we are waging a relentless battle, is now 153 years old. The service was originally launched with the aim of allowing people to travel from one end of the city to the other at a very low cost,” said Sagnik Gupta, a member of CTUA.
From 1902 onwards, the tram network became one of Kolkata’s busiest and most popular modes of public transport. "Since the British had introduced the tram service, freedom fighters began emphasising the boycott of foreign goods and the use of indigenous products. Consequently, the trams introduced by the British also faced the brunt of this movement,” he added.
Today, Kolkata’s tram network is only a fraction of what it once was and campaigners continue to fight to bring it back to the city’s streets.
Also Read: