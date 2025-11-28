Kolhapur's Royal Riders' Club Wins Laurels In The Motoverse Competition
Founded in 2008, Royal riders from Kolhapur excelled in dirt track, endurance and hill climb events, dedicating their victory to late mechanic Amol Mali.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 4:56 PM IST
Kolhapur: People in Kolhapur love adventure and riding on their Bullet motorcycles. Just like the Bullet fan clubs that have been formed in other cities, there are Bullet enthusiasts even in Kolhapur, called the Bike Riders Clubs. Kolhapur's Royal Riders Club was declared as champions in this year's Motoverse 2025 show held in Goa between November 21-23.
This show is considered a prestigious event in the motorcycling world. The Royal Riders defeated thousands of riders from across India to win a total of 21 trophies and 5 holeshot medals. This term, holeshot is used in motorcycle racing, off-road racing and motorsport racing in general. It is the first one through the first turn. In some cases, a holeshot award is given, as a prize separate from winning the race
Members of the Royal Riders' Club are a close-knit group that meets frequently to pursue their passion for riding these specific motorcycles. Founded in 2008, the Royal Riders Club of Kolhapur is the premier biking club in western Maharashtra.
Members of the club come from the districts of Satara, Sangli, and Kolhapur. Members of this club range in age from 18 to 70, and it runs a number of social projects, road safety campaigns, and cleanliness initiatives all year round.
This club promotes responsible travel and safe transportation by organising riding campaigns across the nation. According to the group's director and member, Jaideep Pawar, the club has also gained a stellar reputation from tournaments held all around the nation.
The Royal Enfield Company hosts an annual event known as "Motoverse" that brings together Bullet riders in Vagator. Up to 15,000 riders from across the nation participated this year. Royal Riders Club members excelled in a variety of categories, including dirt track, endurance, and hill climbing. The Royal Riders club beat their rivals by demonstrating exceptional control of the bulky and challenging Bullet motorcycle.
Jaideep Pawar, a former president and current director of the Royal Riders Club, received the title of "Champion Club" from Royal Enfield-Eicher Motors Managing Director Siddharth Lal. It's interesting to note that Royal Riders and the team in second place were separated by a massive 460 points.
Meanwhile, a particularly moving part of this victory was honouring the legacy of the team's pillar, bullet mechanic Amol Mali. All of the victorious members dedicated their trophies to Amol Mali, the club's bullet mechanic, who passed away in February. All of the team's vehicles were built in his "Alankar Garage."
This victory has spurred the Royal Riders' Club to practice for the next competition for them to retain their top spot.
