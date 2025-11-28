ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kolhapur's Royal Riders' Club Wins Laurels In The Motoverse Competition

Kolhapur: People in Kolhapur love adventure and riding on their Bullet motorcycles. Just like the Bullet fan clubs that have been formed in other cities, there are Bullet enthusiasts even in Kolhapur, called the Bike Riders Clubs. Kolhapur's Royal Riders Club was declared as champions in this year's Motoverse 2025 show held in Goa between November 21-23.

This show is considered a prestigious event in the motorcycling world. The Royal Riders defeated thousands of riders from across India to win a total of 21 trophies and 5 holeshot medals. This term, holeshot is used in motorcycle racing, off-road racing and motorsport racing in general. It is the first one through the first turn. In some cases, a holeshot award is given, as a prize separate from winning the race

Members of the Royal Riders' Club are a close-knit group that meets frequently to pursue their passion for riding these specific motorcycles. Founded in 2008, the Royal Riders Club of Kolhapur is the premier biking club in western Maharashtra.

Members of the club come from the districts of Satara, Sangli, and Kolhapur. Members of this club range in age from 18 to 70, and it runs a number of social projects, road safety campaigns, and cleanliness initiatives all year round.

This club promotes responsible travel and safe transportation by organising riding campaigns across the nation. According to the group's director and member, Jaideep Pawar, the club has also gained a stellar reputation from tournaments held all around the nation.