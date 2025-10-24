ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kolhapur Youth Build Grand 18-Foot-Long Replica Of Pratapgad Fort For Month-Long Diwali Festivities

Kolhapur: In Maharashtra, Diwali is not just a five-day festival, it is celebrated for around a month in homes and neighbourhoods long after the lamps have dimmed. While some enjoy traditional feasts and folk performances, the others build miniature forts to keep the spirit of Diwali lingering in the state for some time.

In Kolhapur, this enduring festive fervour has continued even this year, albeit in a magnificent form. The Satmari Friends Circle in Mangalwar Peth has built an 18-foot-long and 4-foot-high replica of the historic Pratapgad Fort, as a tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's valour and the pride of Swarajya.

In Maharashtra, the practice of building small forts (killa) during Diwali dates back to years, where people take this up to teach children about the Maratha Empire's courage and strategic brilliance. This year too, people from all walks of life have recreated historic forts using stones, mud, and clay in rural hamlets to bustling cities.

Kolhapur Youth Build Grand 18-Foot-Long Replica Of Pratapgad Fort for Month-Long Diwali Festivities (ETV Bharat)

Among them, the Satmari Friends Circle’s fort has drawn a lot of admiration for craftsmanship and symbolism. Constructed using two trolleys of stones and one trolley of shadu clay, the replica was completed over six weeks by a team of 15 youths, who worked day and night to ensure that every detail reflected the beauty and grandeur of the original Pratapgad.

"This year, we chose to rebuild Pratapgad due to the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Just as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj eliminated Afzal Khan and ended terror in his time, we wanted to remind people that courage and unity are the answers to threats even today," said Prathamesh Atigre, a member of the Friends Circle.