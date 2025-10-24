Kolhapur Youth Build Grand 18-Foot-Long Replica Of Pratapgad Fort For Month-Long Diwali Festivities
Every Diwali, Kolhapur relives history. This year, an 18-foot fort replica made by youngsters now stands in Mangalwar Peth reminding about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's valour.
Kolhapur: In Maharashtra, Diwali is not just a five-day festival, it is celebrated for around a month in homes and neighbourhoods long after the lamps have dimmed. While some enjoy traditional feasts and folk performances, the others build miniature forts to keep the spirit of Diwali lingering in the state for some time.
In Kolhapur, this enduring festive fervour has continued even this year, albeit in a magnificent form. The Satmari Friends Circle in Mangalwar Peth has built an 18-foot-long and 4-foot-high replica of the historic Pratapgad Fort, as a tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's valour and the pride of Swarajya.
In Maharashtra, the practice of building small forts (killa) during Diwali dates back to years, where people take this up to teach children about the Maratha Empire's courage and strategic brilliance. This year too, people from all walks of life have recreated historic forts using stones, mud, and clay in rural hamlets to bustling cities.
Among them, the Satmari Friends Circle’s fort has drawn a lot of admiration for craftsmanship and symbolism. Constructed using two trolleys of stones and one trolley of shadu clay, the replica was completed over six weeks by a team of 15 youths, who worked day and night to ensure that every detail reflected the beauty and grandeur of the original Pratapgad.
"This year, we chose to rebuild Pratapgad due to the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Just as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj eliminated Afzal Khan and ended terror in his time, we wanted to remind people that courage and unity are the answers to threats even today," said Prathamesh Atigre, a member of the Friends Circle.
The fort is far more than an artistic installation, it is rather like a visual journey through the Maratha history. From the Bhavani Mata Temple, Rajdarbar, and grain warehouses to Kedareshwar Temple and Sardars’ palaces, all the structures have been recreated with precision.
The scene of the historic battle between Shivaji Maharaj and Afzal Khan, complete with models of Jiva Mahal, Syed Banda, and the Rairi war, however, steals the show - which is nothing short of an evocative reminder of the moment that defined Maratha might.
“We wanted people who come to see it to feel as if they were right there on the battlefield. Through this fort replica, we want to make history come alive for today’s generation,” said one young participant.
The fort was open to the public a day before Diwali, but even five days after the festival, the flow of visitors has not stopped. People of all ages are visiting the Mangalwar Peth to witness the replica and relive the stories of bravery they grew up hearing.
“We have grown up with the belief that Diwali does not end with fireworks. It ends when the last diya is lit at these forts. In such places, we feel connected to Shivaji’s legacy once again,” said a visitor.
For the members of the Satmari Friends Circle the replica is a part of cultural preservation efforts.
“In today’s world, it is important to keep our identity and heritage alive. Our forts are reminiscent of the courage, heroism of our leaders, and pride in Swarajya,” said another member.
The team members said they want others to do similar replicas to keep the present generation connected to the history of the country and remind people that Diwali is also a festival of history, valour and tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
