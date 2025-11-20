Kochi Man Grows A Lush Urban Forest Spanning 60 Years, Turning His Home Into A Biodiversity Haven
For six decades, a lone man planted trees non-stop and today the property has transformed into a living forest in middle of a busy city.
Ernakulam: In the crowded city called Kochi, where green spaces have given way to ever-expanding concrete jungles, one man has grown a forest of his own. Meet the urban ecology architect, AV Purushothama Kamath, who, pursuing a life-long mission, has created nearly an acre and a half of land of forest. Though taunted by many for his 'strange obsession' of non-stop planting trees, he has been garnering admiration from more people across the city including students, researchers, and nature lovers.
Kamath’s work began almost 60 years ago, when the area around his house was just a garden. Over time, that garden grew into a dense green forest, today containing more than 3,000 plant varieties, including rare and native species. Medicinal herbs, fruit trees, spices, exotic timbers, all of these can be found here. Besides, about 300 of these are fruit-bearing trees.
"The forest feels like a different planet compared to the rest of Kochi. Even at noon, sunlight barely reaches the ground. The air stays cool and fresh, and the sound of birds keeps accompanying in every corner. It is unbelievable that the patch of land is in the midst of a bustling city,” say visitors.
When Kamath started this collection of plants, more than field work, communication posed challenges. Letters, long-distance calls, and physical travel later, he managed to collect tree saplings that either have cultural or medicinal value like Nakshatra Vanam, Dashamoola, Dashapushpam, Nalpamaram, Trikatu, Triphala and many others.
Some plants disappearing even from wild habitats are found in this jungle. Among them is Chenthuruni, once prized by royalty for walking sticks; Medha and Mahamedha from the Ashtavarga group; and the striking Nagalingam tree.
Born into a farming family, Kamath grew up amid nature. But the most important reason why he chose to grow his own forest is the need for climate solution and preserving plants that are slowly vanishing. In 1968, he began planting around his home. After completing his studies, he joined Canara Bank in 1972, but the job did not give him time for the work he loved most. In 1984, he decided to quit and resigned. That marked the beginning of a new life for him.
The move shocked family and friends who were worried about his financial stability. But Kamath says he never regretted it. "The peace I get from tending to plants is worth more than a secure job. I lead a happy life, the temperature inside my forest is at least three degrees cooler than the surrounding area," says he, with a smile.
In the early years, neighbours laughed and called my house an “overgrown plot,” and many thought I was mad for leaving a bank job to grow trees. Today, those same grounds entice people - professors, research scholars, and environmental groups seeking to learn from his work.
Now 77, Kamath still works among the trees in the forest every day. He often recalls how people once mocked the idea of buying water, and how today the discussions revolve around the necessity of clean air. Wherever he travels, he carries seeds in his pocket and tosses a few wherever he spots an empty patch of land.
His wife, Asha Latha, and his three children have supported him throughout in his journey. Awards and recognition have followed over the years, but Kamath remains focused on the same goal he started with, to keep planting and protect whatever green he can for the generations that will come after him.
