Kochi Man Grows A Lush Urban Forest Spanning 60 Years, Turning His Home Into A Biodiversity Haven

A.V. Purushothama Kammath, the nature lover who created a forest through six decades of effort. ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam: In the crowded city called Kochi, where green spaces have given way to ever-expanding concrete jungles, one man has grown a forest of his own. Meet the urban ecology architect, AV Purushothama Kamath, who, pursuing a life-long mission, has created nearly an acre and a half of land of forest. Though taunted by many for his 'strange obsession' of non-stop planting trees, he has been garnering admiration from more people across the city including students, researchers, and nature lovers. Kamath’s work began almost 60 years ago, when the area around his house was just a garden. Over time, that garden grew into a dense green forest, today containing more than 3,000 plant varieties, including rare and native species. Medicinal herbs, fruit trees, spices, exotic timbers, all of these can be found here. Besides, about 300 of these are fruit-bearing trees. A.V. Purushothama Kammath, the nature lover who created a forest through six decades of effort. (ETV Bharat) "The forest feels like a different planet compared to the rest of Kochi. Even at noon, sunlight barely reaches the ground. The air stays cool and fresh, and the sound of birds keeps accompanying in every corner. It is unbelievable that the patch of land is in the midst of a bustling city,” say visitors. When Kamath started this collection of plants, more than field work, communication posed challenges. Letters, long-distance calls, and physical travel later, he managed to collect tree saplings that either have cultural or medicinal value like Nakshatra Vanam, Dashamoola, Dashapushpam, Nalpamaram, Trikatu, Triphala and many others.