Jaipur's Gunsmiths Carry On Tradition Of Craftsmanship By Repairing, Selling Licensed Guns
Their ancestors arrived with Mughal Emperor Babur and settled in Jaipur when Mughal commander Maharaja Mansingh established an artillery at Jaigarh Fort in Amer.
Published : November 1, 2025 at 5:52 PM IST
Jaipur: While wandering down the streets of Pink City — the old city of Rajasthan's capital Jaipur — if you reach Moti Dungri Road, you'll come across the signboard of Jaipur Gun House, a dusty old shop. The antique guns hanging in the shop window, with gleaming barrels and citations hanging on the wall would reveal that this is no ordinary shop, but a treasure trove of living history, where generations have breathed in the smell of gunpowder.
The ancestry of the owners, Mohammad Naeem and his son, Mohammad Shoaib, stretches all the way back from the time of Mughal Emperor Babur, to the present, when they are known for repairing licensed weapons. This story isn't just about guns, but about a community that for centuries strengthened the armies of former kings and invented a variety of weapons for them.
Early Beginnings At Jaigarh Fort's Artillery
The kings of Jaipur and Amer were great patrons of the arts. This is why they brought artisans skilled in various arts to settle, first in Amer and then in Jaipur. One such community is of gunsmiths, who eventually settled in Moti Dungri Road. Few of the skilled gunsmiths remain today, with Naeem the most renowned.
His ancestors, who were skilled in making guns and cannons, came to India with Mughal Emperor Babur. Later, when the king of Amer and former Mughal commander, Maharaja Mansingh, established an artillery at Jaigarh Fort in Amer, he brought the gunsmiths to Amer and employed them in the manufacture of guns and cannons.
Naeem says his ancestor, Rahim Bakhsh, came to India with Babur and settled in Haryana's Jhajjar, where they made guns and supplied them to nearby kingdoms. Much later, Maharaja Mansingh brought some of them to Amer and employed them in the artillery. Since then, Naeem's great-grandfather Qutubuddin, his brothers Bashiruddin and Hakimuddin Inayatullah, all worked in the artillery at Amer. His grandfather Sirajuddin and many of his brothers also worked in the Amer artillery, making guns.
Naeem explained that the first guns made in the 15th century during Babur's reign were named the todedar bandook and Sindhi todedar bandook. Babur brought with him to India cannons, guns, and gunpowder. Prior to this, Indian fought with swords, spears, bows and arrows. One of the artisans who accompanied Babur was his ancestor Rahim Bakhsh, a craftsman from the hills of Afghanistan, who was an expert at making guns.
The Antique Guns
Naeem's son Shoaib explained that during Babur's time, the first gun manufactured in India was named todedar bandook. It was 10 ft long and fired by placing it in the boreholes of forts and ramparts. If a soldier stationed at the fort spotted approaching enemy, they would fire at him, after loading the gun with gunpowder and pellets.
He said Babur had brought with him the Sindhi todedar bandook, which was approximately 7-8 ft long. For years since then, it was used by tribes of Peshawar and Afghanistan. Later, these guns began to be manufactured in India as armies here began using them.
Displaying another antique gun, around 4 ft long, called the patthar kala bandook, Naeem explains that it was invented in the 17th century for the infantry. It was called so because it used a flintstone to ignite the gunpowder. Shoaib explained that when its trigger was pulled, it struck the flintstone, whose spark ignited the gunpowder.
The topidar bandook, manufactured in the 18th century, was also mostly used by infantry. Also around 4 ft long, it too was muzzle loaded and became popular with the British Army. Shoaib said this gun was still widely used in India till Independence.
The legacy of this gunsmith community doesn't end with the lores from the past. The British government issued a citation in 1942, mentioning the contribution of their ancestors to artillery and weapon repair. Talking about the erstwhile Jaipur royals honouring him with a citation in 2017, Naeem says these letters are a matter of pride. Naeem also mentions that weapons they made were used in the shooting of popular TV serials like Tipu Sultan and Akbar the Great, as well as films like Partition, Auzaar, and Veer.
He then goes on to say that times have changed. Now, Jaipur Gun House sells and repairs licensed weapons. Fasihuddin, a member of the family, explains, "Seven generations of gun repairers. Cleaning and repairing licensed guns is our livelihood."
This story of Jaipur's gunsmiths shows how art and craft ebb and flow with time. From Babur's cannons to modern rifles, Naeem's family has become a part of Jaipur's fabric. The walls of Jaigarh and streets of Jaipur bear witness to their craftsmanship. Every gun here tells a story. It's not just a weapon, but a part of India's living cultural heritage.
