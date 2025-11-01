ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jaipur's Gunsmiths Carry On Tradition Of Craftsmanship By Repairing, Selling Licensed Guns

Jaipur: While wandering down the streets of Pink City — the old city of Rajasthan's capital Jaipur — if you reach Moti Dungri Road, you'll come across the signboard of Jaipur Gun House, a dusty old shop. The antique guns hanging in the shop window, with gleaming barrels and citations hanging on the wall would reveal that this is no ordinary shop, but a treasure trove of living history, where generations have breathed in the smell of gunpowder.

The ancestry of the owners, Mohammad Naeem and his son, Mohammad Shoaib, stretches all the way back from the time of Mughal Emperor Babur, to the present, when they are known for repairing licensed weapons. This story isn't just about guns, but about a community that for centuries strengthened the armies of former kings and invented a variety of weapons for them.

Early Beginnings At Jaigarh Fort's Artillery

The kings of Jaipur and Amer were great patrons of the arts. This is why they brought artisans skilled in various arts to settle, first in Amer and then in Jaipur. One such community is of gunsmiths, who eventually settled in Moti Dungri Road. Few of the skilled gunsmiths remain today, with Naeem the most renowned.

His ancestors, who were skilled in making guns and cannons, came to India with Mughal Emperor Babur. Later, when the king of Amer and former Mughal commander, Maharaja Mansingh, established an artillery at Jaigarh Fort in Amer, he brought the gunsmiths to Amer and employed them in the manufacture of guns and cannons.

Naeem says his ancestor, Rahim Bakhsh, came to India with Babur and settled in Haryana's Jhajjar, where they made guns and supplied them to nearby kingdoms. Much later, Maharaja Mansingh brought some of them to Amer and employed them in the artillery. Since then, Naeem's great-grandfather Qutubuddin, his brothers Bashiruddin and Hakimuddin Inayatullah, all worked in the artillery at Amer. His grandfather Sirajuddin and many of his brothers also worked in the Amer artillery, making guns.

Naeem explained that the first guns made in the 15th century during Babur's reign were named the todedar bandook and Sindhi todedar bandook. Babur brought with him to India cannons, guns, and gunpowder. Prior to this, Indian fought with swords, spears, bows and arrows. One of the artisans who accompanied Babur was his ancestor Rahim Bakhsh, a craftsman from the hills of Afghanistan, who was an expert at making guns.

The Antique Guns