King George V, Queen Victoria On Sale: British-Era 'Kaldar Coins' Highly Sought-after Ahead Of Diwali In Madhya Pradesh

The coins minted during British India are the most sought-after coins here ahead of the festival of lights. These coins are more expensive than the common Diwali coins. In bullion parlance, these coins are called 'Kaldar coins'. They are known for their historical significance and purity. Currently, these coins are priced at 2,400. However, many coin connoisseurs buy them at exorbitant prices.

While the name may be a bit strange, bullion traders often point to historical and ancient coins at the mere mention of Kaldar coins. Their value today is much higher than what they were then. For example, among the coins of the British Raj, the most sought-after are the George V, Edward, and Queen coins. Their purity is the primary reason for their demand. Furthermore, collectors of rare and antique items seek them out for their historical significance and antiquity, often willing to pay exorbitant prices.

Vikram Soni, president of the Sarafa Merchant Association of Sagar said that during the British period, a silver coin worth one rupee weighed 11 grams and 664 milligrams, 'tola' in bullion parlance.

Soni said that the British-era gold and silver coins are always in high demand during Diwali. “At the time of their minting, a silver coin worth one rupee was minted. Today, this coin is worth around 2,400 rupees. However, when it was minted, it was worth only one rupee. You can also find the inscription India One Rupee on it clearly,” he said.

How the current price is estimated

Bullion trader Vikram Soni explained that if the value of these coins is estimated in terms of silver, then these coins are 93-94 percent silver.

“Given the price of silver is around Rs 170,000 per kilogram. Accordingly, the price of a Kaldar coin today will be determined by 92 percent purity. It is a different matter that someone may offer a higher price for historical reasons. However, if they are compared to today's silver, the purity of silver today will be much lower than these."