Kindness Beyond Borders: Kerala Family’s Appeal For Organ Donor Turned Candidate Goes Viral

In the video, the family recounted a touching act of kindness they received from Shajahan. The incident took place in 2020. The family was drowning in a sea of pain as their youngest daughter, Aiswarya, had both kidneys completely non-functional. 'If a kidney transplant is not done, the child will not be able to survive,' the doctor's words were devastating for the family.

Shajahan Pathippara, a former ambulance driver, known for his empathy for fellow beings, is in the fray as a Trinamool Congress candidate in Mummulli, the 11th division of the Municipality. The appeal video that came from a family in Kottayam, miles away from Shajahan’s hometown, proves compassion has no borders.

The family posted appeals for help on social media. However, many responses were not pleasant, and some even tried to deceive them. At a time when they didn't know what to do, they received a phone call from an unknown number.

The call came from Malappuram. "Take one of my two kidneys... I don't need money. The child just needs to live," the voice on the other end said. Shajahan's words were not just a voice but a reassuring promise. He donated one of his two kidneys. The surgery was done, and days later, Shajahan's kidney adapted to Aiswarya's small body. The child, who was fighting between life and death, won the battle and returned to life.

When they heard about Shajahan contesting in the local body elections, the family wanted the world to know the heartwarming experience. "Shajahan is the person who gave a kidney to us, complete strangers, just after seeing a Facebook post. If he gave his kidney for us, you, his own people, can expect numerous services from Shajahan. We are sure he will do all that. You must vote for Shajahan and make him win," the family said in the video.

Shajahan, who is active in charitable work, was a prominent figure in the rescue operations during the landslide disasters at Kavalappara in Malappuram and Mundakkai-Chooralmala in Wayanad. A familiar face to the locals, he is in the election fray for the first time. Eight candidates are in the contest in the division, which has 999 votes. While fellow contestants claimed his candidature wouldn’t affect their winning probability, Shajahan expressed hope that the people would elect him this time.