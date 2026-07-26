ETV Bharat / offbeat

UP's Khurja Town Presents Its Trademark Ceramic Pottery In New Avatar

The history of ceramic pottery in Khurja dates back more than 600 years to around the 14th and 15th centuries during the reign of Timur Lang or Muhammad bin Tughlaq. At that time, migrant potters from Egypt, Syria and Multan combined Central Asian and Persian techniques with Indian designs to create this beautiful art.

Now, cups, plates, bowls and mugs coming from here are loaded with abstract paintings, minimalist geometric art and unique colours that speak directly to the hearts of today's generation. From pastel shades to vibrant neon colours, this modern crockery has become a favourite in modular kitchens along with trendy cafes and lounges in metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Today's youth believe that these are more than just earthenware. They are a cool and sustainable statement of their modern lifestyle.

Bulandshahr: Khurja, a town in the Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, is known globally for its ceramic pottery. Keeping pace with the changing times, this town is now presenting its ancient art of ceramic pottery in a new avatar.

Ceramic pottery by artisans in Khurja (etv bHARAT)

This city, which has been reinventing clay for years, now boasts approximately 800 to 1,000 small and large manufacturing units. But the twist is that the city's young and creative entrepreneurs have now gone on to capture the pulse of today's youth by leaving behind the outdated, worn-out designs.

Artisans making ceramic pottery (ETV Bharat)

Khurja's clay business is no longer confined to local streets or national markets. Its fame is also resonating across the globe. Local traders and artisans pointed out that the Uttar Pradesh government's One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme has breathed new life into this dying industry. Because of financial and technical support from the government, improved law and order and recognition on global platforms, the local traders are now freely experimenting with new and customised products without fear.

Artisan making ceramic pottery (ETV Bharat)

Young artisans are also excited to adapt traditional skills to this modern aesthetic. This preference among the new generation has led to a flood of orders, boosting local businesses. This is a prime example of how one can stay connected to the roots and still keep pace with the modern world.

The ceramic pottery craft of Khurja is officially protected by a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, ensuring the preservation of its distinct heritage. The place is known as the ‘Ceramic City of India’.

Artisans making ceramic pottery (ETV Bharat)

Unlike traditional earthenware made only from terracotta clay, Khurja pottery features a highly durable, stone-hard base composition. Artisans combine a special white clay known as ‘safed mitti’ with quartz stone powder and feldspar, which is often sourced from Rajasthan and Gujarat, to produce attractive products.