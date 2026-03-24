ETV Bharat / offbeat

Khordha Artisan Manjulata Mohapatra Revives Papier-Mache And Cow Dung Art, Attracts Foreign Learners

Explaining her work, she says, “I make tigers, bears, horses, elephants, paintings, cow dung dolls. Earlier, I used to sell them at fairs, but now their demand is increasing. Buyers come all the way to our village to pick up the pieces.”

Her work centres on papier-mache masks and cow dung figurines, locally known as kandhei . These creations range from deities and animals to decorative items, each piece reflecting both cultural memory and functional design. In a market dominated by technologically advanced options, her craft stands out for its natural composition.

Her journey began in childhood. “I have been doing this work since I was a child. At first I used to do it at my father’s house and after marriage I do it at my in-laws’ house,” she says. The art found new takers nationally and internationally.

Belonging to Karadgadia village in Begunia block, Manjulata has spent decades preserving and taking forward Odisha’s folk craft practices. Even now she creates, moulds and teaches the art and craft to those who are keen, ensuring that this heritage continues to move beyond village boundaries.

Khordha: Art knows no boundaries. It could take shape in canvas, paper, walls or even with paper pulp and cow dung. Irrespective of the medium an artist chooses, art moulds itself aesthetically in myriad forms like the papier-mache masks and cow dung figurines, the 60-year-old Manjulata Mohapatra makes to keep a fading tradition alive.

The process behind her craft is rooted in patience. Waste paper is soaked, pulped, and layered over handmade moulds made from natural materials. Once dried, the forms are finished with chalk and colours. The cow dung figurines follow another careful method. They are cleaned, kneaded, shaped, dried and painted.

“Only indigenous cow dung is used to make the dolls which are light weight and do not break easily even if they fall,” Manjulata explains, underlining their eco-friendly nature.

Her workspace has also become a training ground. Tourists and visitors from countries such as England, the United States, France and Italy come to learn these techniques from her directly. And she is more eager to share the skill tricks. “Foreigners come her not only to buy these items but also learn how they are made. I teach and guide them,” she says sporting a smile.

Khordha Artisan Manjulata Mohapatra Revives Papier-Mache And Cow Dung Art, Attracts Foreign Learners (ETV Bharat)

Despite studying only up to Class 4, she has travelled across regions to demonstrate her craft. Today, she earns between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 a month through this work.

But the ecosystem that once sustained this tradition is shrinking. “Earlier, many families in the village used to make these items. Now their number is decreasing,” she notes, pointing to the gradual decline of the craft. But she believes institutional backing can reverse this trend. “Government incentives are needed. If proper market facilities are provided, the demand will increase,” she says.

Khordha Artisan Manjulata Mohapatra Revives Papier-Mache And Cow Dung Art, Attracts Foreign Learners (ETV Bharat)

Those around agree with Manjulata. Artist Kalpataru Panda says, “Manjulata is an exemplary woman of our region. She has dedicated herself to this work and goes to various places to train others. It is time the government takes steps to give a fillip to the art and the artist.”

Officials acknowledge Manjulata's contribution. Dilip Kumar Panda, Assistant Director of the Handicrafts Department, says, “We will try to make her name known at the national level and propagate the art and craft at all places. It is heartening to know that people from across the world are coming here to learn about our art.”

For now, Manjulata continues the art dedicatedly. In her hands, materials often overlooked are turned into beautiful objects that carry both tradition and livelihood forward.