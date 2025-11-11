ETV Bharat / offbeat

Khatima’s Water Chestnut Fair: A 10-Day Celebration of Tradition On The India-Nepal Border

“This fair is our lifeline. The earnings from these 10 days could sustain us for months,” says a trader from Pilibhit who has been participating in the fair for four decades now.

Every morning, hundreds of farmers arrive with cartloads of freshly harvested singhadas (water chestnuts) and soon the market is filled with chatters as people jostle to buy the first batch of the day. At Rs 20–25 per kilogram, these aquatic fruits sell pretty fast, sometimes bartered for rice, paddy, or other crops.

The fair, which begins every year on the auspicious day of Ganga Snan, draws visitors and traders from both India and Nepal. For generations, families from Pilibhit, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur, and Sitapur districts in Uttar Pradesh, along with many from Uttarakhand, gather here to sell their produce and celebrate the season’s bounty.

Khatima (Udham Singh Nagar) : Come winter and the quiet border town of Khatima in Uttarakhand’s Terai region comes alive with the aroma of freshly boiled water chestnuts. The cheerful murmurs of bargaining apart, the 10-day Water Chestnut Fair at the Ganga bathing ghat in Jhankaiiya, just six kilometers from Khatima town on the India-Nepal border, celebrates a mosaic of cross-border trade, tradition, and togetherness.

For the Tharu tribal farmers of the region, the barter system at the fair is an age-old practice that was done in lieu of currency exchange. Even in today’s digital age, the sight of farmers trading grain for fruit is common.

While the fair serves as a seasonal marketplace, it is also considered a social celebration, where communities from both sides of the border connect and build relationships. The atmosphere turns festive with folk music and the scent of steaming water chestnuts fill the air from the makeshift stalls.

Khatima’s Water Chestnut Fair: A 10-Day Celebration of Tradition On The India-Nepal Border (ETV Bharat)

“This is not only a trade fair. It is an event that binds people, revives rural economies, and keeps our shared traditions alive,” says Hemant Dwivedi, Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, who has been supporting local fairs as part of Uttarakhand’s cultural preservation initiatives.

The fair also signifies the spirit of the government’s 'Vocal for Local' campaign, showcasing how local produce and traditional markets can sustain livelihoods and preserve cultural identity.

Khatima’s Water Chestnut Fair: A 10-Day Celebration of Tradition On The India-Nepal Border (ETV Bharat)

Beyond its cultural significance, the water chestnut is also considered a powerhouse of nutrition. Dr. Ayushi Joshi from RML Hospital, Delhi, says, “Water chestnut is low in calories, rich in fiber and packed with essential minerals. It helps in digestion, boosts energy, and maintains healthy blood pressure. Besides, its antioxidants and vitamin C enhance immunity and skin health.”

Little wonder then the locals call it both a winter treat and a natural tonic.

Khatima’s Water Chestnut Fair: A 10-Day Celebration of Tradition On The India-Nepal Border (ETV Bharat)

The Water Chestnut Fair of Khatima is one of the many traditional fairs that define Uttarakhand’s cultural identity. From the Haridwar Kumbh Mela, one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world to the Nanda Devi Fair in Almora, the Purnagiri Fair in Champawat, and the Bagwal Fair in Devidhura, most of these events preserve the years-long faith, folklore, and trade heritage of the region.

Khatima’s Water Chestnut Fair: A 10-Day Celebration of Tradition On The India-Nepal Border (ETV Bharat)

But the Khatima fair has a unique cross-border flavour where farmers, traders, and visitors from India and Nepal celebrate their shared customs under open skies. As evening falls over the Jhankaiiya fairground, the bonfires start burning bright and the laughter of traders and travelers mingles with folk music. The fair, like the water chestnut itself, continues to remind us that even in a changing world, traditions continue to anchor communities together.