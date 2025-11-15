ETV Bharat / offbeat

Khammam Woman Revives Father’s Duck Farm, Builds Rs 3 Lakh-A-Year Business

Kusumanchi (Khammam, Telangana): Akshitha grew up watching his father take care of ducklings on the banks of the Paleru stream. The flutter of their wings and the rhythmic quacks while paddling through the water, stayed with her. For hours she would watch her father, and help him herd the ducks as they glided across the fields and canals. Today, she stands in the same place, fending for the ducks all by herself as the head of a growing duck-farming enterprise built through grit, resolve and with best of technology.

Some time back, when she lost her father Ramanayya, the entire family was devastated. Their only income was from duck farming, which had supported the education of Akshitha and her two younger siblings in Paleru village, Kusumanchi mandal of Khammam district.

“I completed my post-graduation in horticulture and wanted to help my father. But I never got that opportunity because he passed away before I could do anything. My siblings were still in school and I could not let their education stop,” says Akshitha, visibly a little emotional.

Though she tried for government jobs and briefly worked in a low-pay private job, managing household expenses became difficult. She decided to return to the one thing she grew up watching her father do to run the family. "Duck farming seemed to me the best bet," she reminisces.

However, she decided to modernise the traditional practice and researched on incubators. She found out that commercial hatching techniques were common in cities like Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, but not in her region. She travelled to Hyderabad to receive hands-on training.