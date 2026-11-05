Keralam: Wayanad Cycling Talent Sells Homemade Juice To Fund ₹8-Lakh Bicycle Dream
National-level cyclist Aifa Mehrin turns entrepreneur after struggling to find sponsors and hopes her roadside venture will help her pursue downhill cycling, reports Jins Thottumkara.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
Wayanad: Every evening, a colourful umbrella appears at Ayyappa Junction in Kalpetta town. Beneath it, a young woman arranges bottles of homemade fruit juice on a small table, places them in an ice box and puts up a banner advertising her venture, 'Aifa Naturals'.
For passers-by, it may look like an ordinary roadside juice stall. But behind the modest enterprise is an ambitious sporting dream. The young woman selling the drinks is Aifa Mehrin, a national-level cyclist from Wayanad who is trying to raise money for a high-performance bicycle and equipment needed to compete in downhill cycling events.
After eight years of training and competing in cycling, Aifa now hopes to take the next step in her sporting career. The equipment she needs, including a specialised downhill bicycle, helmet and protective gear, is estimated to cost around ₹8 lakh.
With sponsorship support proving difficult to secure, she has decided to raise at least part of the money herself.
“I need a bicycle, a helmet, glasses and all the other equipment. These things cost lakhs of rupees. I approached sponsors directly, but there was no response. Now, I have decided to earn the money myself. I prepare fresh juices at home and sell them by the roadside,” Aifa told ETV Bharat.
From College To Roadside Juice Stall
A resident of Pallithazhe in Kalpetta, Aifa is a third-year BA English student at St Mary's College, Sulthan Bathery. Her daily schedule leaves little room for rest.
After college, she travels 25 km back from Sulthan Bathery to her home in Kalpetta, where she prepares fresh juices. She then carries them to Ayyappa Junction, around 1.5 kilometres from her home, and sets up her stall along the bypass road.
She started the venture around three months ago, selling different varieties of homemade juice under her own brand. Her mother and siblings help with the business when she is away at college, while some friends also lend a hand.
The earnings are modest, but Aifa remains determined to continue. For her, every bottle sold represents a small contribution towards the bicycle and equipment that could open up new opportunities in her sporting career.
Eight Years Of Cycling, Bigger Ambitions
Aifa has been training in cycling for the past eight years, practising at locations including Chembra, Myladi Para and Mananthavady. Her performances at national-level competitions have strengthened her ambition to compete at higher levels and represent India in more events.
Downhill cycling, however, requires specialised equipment that can be expensive. A suitable bicycle alone can cost several lakhs of rupees, while protective gear adds to the financial burden.
Aifa's family is unable to meet the entire expense. She had earlier received financial assistance of ₹40,000 from her college for a championship, but the support required for her next step is considerably greater.
Family Support Keeps Her Going
Aifa is the daughter of Kunju Moideen and Khadeeja of Jasmine Manzil, Kalpetta. Her siblings are Amaliyasin and Safna Jasmin. Her family has been supporting her sporting ambitions and now also helps with her small business.
The juice stall has become an extension of that collective effort. While Aifa balances academics, training and sales, her family helps keep the venture running in her absence.
Despite the difficulties, she has not abandoned her ambition of competing in downhill cycling and bringing further recognition to Wayanad and India.
For now, the young cyclist continues to prepare juices, serve customers and save what she can. A bicycle worth ₹8 lakh may still be beyond her reach, but Aifa Mehrin is determined to pedal towards her dream one glass of juice at a time.
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