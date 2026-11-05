ETV Bharat / offbeat

Keralam: Wayanad Cycling Talent Sells Homemade Juice To Fund ₹8-Lakh Bicycle Dream

Wayanad: Every evening, a colourful umbrella appears at Ayyappa Junction in Kalpetta town. Beneath it, a young woman arranges bottles of homemade fruit juice on a small table, places them in an ice box and puts up a banner advertising her venture, 'Aifa Naturals'.

For passers-by, it may look like an ordinary roadside juice stall. But behind the modest enterprise is an ambitious sporting dream. The young woman selling the drinks is Aifa Mehrin, a national-level cyclist from Wayanad who is trying to raise money for a high-performance bicycle and equipment needed to compete in downhill cycling events.

After eight years of training and competing in cycling, Aifa now hopes to take the next step in her sporting career. The equipment she needs, including a specialised downhill bicycle, helmet and protective gear, is estimated to cost around ₹8 lakh.

With sponsorship support proving difficult to secure, she has decided to raise at least part of the money herself.

“I need a bicycle, a helmet, glasses and all the other equipment. These things cost lakhs of rupees. I approached sponsors directly, but there was no response. Now, I have decided to earn the money myself. I prepare fresh juices at home and sell them by the roadside,” Aifa told ETV Bharat.

From College To Roadside Juice Stall

A resident of Pallithazhe in Kalpetta, Aifa is a third-year BA English student at St Mary's College, Sulthan Bathery. Her daily schedule leaves little room for rest.

After college, she travels 25 km back from Sulthan Bathery to her home in Kalpetta, where she prepares fresh juices. She then carries them to Ayyappa Junction, around 1.5 kilometres from her home, and sets up her stall along the bypass road.

She started the venture around three months ago, selling different varieties of homemade juice under her own brand. Her mother and siblings help with the business when she is away at college, while some friends also lend a hand.

The earnings are modest, but Aifa remains determined to continue. For her, every bottle sold represents a small contribution towards the bicycle and equipment that could open up new opportunities in her sporting career.

Eight Years Of Cycling, Bigger Ambitions