Keralam: Baby Elephant Maya’s Recovery At Vantara Begins With Stabilisation; Advanced Treatment To Follow
Dr Yaduraj Khadpekar, head veterinarian at Vantara's Elephant Care Centre, said the first priority would be to stabilise the 18 month old calf.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Maya, the 18-month-old elephant calf from Keralam who was airlifted to Vantara in Gujarat for specialised treatment, has arrived safely at the wildlife care centre. Her immediate priority is stabilisation before doctors proceed with advanced diagnostic tests and a targeted treatment plan.
In an update shared on Instagram, Vantara said its veterinary team was preparing to assess Maya's condition and determine the underlying cause of her brittle bones.
Dr Yaduraj Khadpekar, head veterinarian at Vantara's Elephant Care Centre, said the first priority would be to stabilise the calf. Once her condition permits, the team will conduct advanced diagnostic investigations to identify the cause of the bone weakness and determine the appropriate course of treatment.
The planned treatment includes targeted medical intervention, hydrotherapy and round-the-clock monitoring. The veterinary team will closely observe her response as she progresses through the different stages of care.
Maya's transfer to Vantara followed concerns over her fragile condition, including osteopenia, a condition characterised by reduced bone density that makes bones weaker and more vulnerable to fractures. Her condition had raised serious concerns about her ability to recover.
Vantara said the road to recovery would be long, but assured that the calf would receive continuous care and attention.
The latest update marks the beginning of Maya's treatment and rehabilitation journey. While no recovery timeline has been indicated, the immediate focus remains on stabilising her condition and identifying the medical reasons behind her weakened bones.
Background
The 18-month-old baby elephant, bedridden after suffering a serious injury, was airlifted from Nedumbassery airport, Ernakulam in Keralam to the Vantara animal care facility located within the Reliance Greens (Jamnagar Refinery complex) in Jamnagar, Gujarat on Friday (November 6).
The transfer came after the calf’s condition deteriorated and a Forest Department health monitoring committee reportedly recommended euthanasia.
Weighing around 125 kg, Maya’s troubles began on the day it was born, when it was abandoned by its wild herd but was rescued by Forest Department and shifted it to Kodanad Abhayaranyam in Ernakulam, where it was raised under human care.
Its condition took a serious turn two weeks ago when it fell while playing and sustained a severe shoulder injury.
With its condition becoming critical, the health monitoring committee recommended euthanasia. Vantara, the Reliance-backed animal care facility in Jamnagar, subsequently offered to provide specialised treatment.
The mahout who has been caring for the calf and an Assistant Veterinary Officer from the Forest Department accompanied it to Vantara to ensure continuity of care.
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