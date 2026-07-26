ETV Bharat / offbeat

Sanskrit Meets Soccer: Kerala Teacher Integrates Football With Sanskrit Learning, Wins PM’s Applause

"In a school in South Chittoor, Ernakulam, a Sanskrit Club was established to promote the Sanskrit language among students. Under the leadership of a teacher named Abhilash, they are popularising the Sanskrit language through an innovative project called 'Aksharakandukam'," Modi said.

Kochi: Can the excitement of the playground and learning in the classroom be strung together? A teacher in Ernakulam district's South Chittoor in Kerala has made it possible by bringing together the classical language of Sanskrit and sports. Abhilash’s 'Aksharakandukam' project has even won appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who mentioned it in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme.

"I am extremely happy about this national recognition. Honour at the national level gives more energy to such initiatives. I have been serving at this school since 2015. Learning Sanskrit is quite difficult for the children who come from ordinary backgrounds. That is why I chose football, a sport the kids love, and arrived at this concept. I teach students from Class 1 to 7. Children of this age group love sports the most, especially football. Thus, I saw the FIFA World Cup as a launching pad for this idea," Abhilash told ETV Bharat.

Students during a special programme at the school (ETV Bharat)

The Aksharakandukam project integrates the thrill of football with Sanskrit language learning. This initiative, launched at St. Mary's U.P institution, features students being taught by connecting each letter of the Sanskrit alphabet to the world of football. Abhilash, the Sanskrit teacher, is the mastermind behind this unique idea and prepared the special learning material for it. He executed the idea after getting the green signal from the Headmaster Jibin Joy.

“Against the backdrop of the FIFA World Cup, technical terms from football such as passing, dribbling, scoring goals and tackling are linked to Sanskrit words and letters. As the children kick the ball around the field with enthusiasm, they unknowingly grasp the letters and grammatical rules of the Sanskrit language,” Abhilash explained.

Students during a special programme at the school (ETV Bharat)

"Sanskrit grammar and vocabulary, which children often shy away from considering difficult, are presented in a very simple manner. Suitable football terms are selected for each Sanskrit alphabet. For example, to teach the letter 'न' (Na), the word 'नायकः' (Naayak) is used, which means 'Captain'. For the letter 'य' (Ya), the word 'यशः' (Yash) is provided, meaning 'Fame' or 'Glory'. To help students understand easily, the meanings of these words are given in both Malayalam and English. Additionally, attractive posters and charts featuring football are also put to use,” he added.