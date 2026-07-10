ETV Bharat / offbeat

Money Borrowed 25 Years Ago: Kerala Man Travels To Friend's House In Telangana Without Address, Phone Number To Repay Debt

Dharmapuri: In a remarkable example of honesty and friendship, a man from Kerala landed in Telangana in search of his old friend and returned the money he had borrowed from him nearly a quarter century ago.

Though he could not personally meet his old friend as he was away in the Gulf, he handed over the money to his family members residing in Dharmapuri town in Telangana.

Muhammed Ismail, an original resident of Palakkad in Kerala, is now free of the debt burden that he had been carrying in his mind for years.

The story of this rare friendship began 25 years ago. At that time, Muhammed Ismail and Edla Lachanna, a resident of Dharmapuri in Jagtial district of Telangana, were working together in a company in Saudi Arabia.

The two became good friends amid the difficulties of their exiled life in the Gulf.

During that period, when an emergency arose, Ismail had borrowed some money from Lachanna.

He also assured his friend that he would repay the money once he returned to India after ending his exile.

However, after returning to his native place in Kerala, he was unable to return the amount due to the financial difficulties which often plagued him.

Even after a long time, the promise he had made had not faded from Ismail's mind. He wanted to return the money somehow. But Ismail did not know Lachanna's full address.