Money Borrowed 25 Years Ago: Kerala Man Travels To Friend's House In Telangana Without Address, Phone Number To Repay Debt
Though he could not personally meet his old friend as he was away in the Gulf, he handed over the money to his family members
Published : July 10, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
Dharmapuri: In a remarkable example of honesty and friendship, a man from Kerala landed in Telangana in search of his old friend and returned the money he had borrowed from him nearly a quarter century ago.
Though he could not personally meet his old friend as he was away in the Gulf, he handed over the money to his family members residing in Dharmapuri town in Telangana.
Muhammed Ismail, an original resident of Palakkad in Kerala, is now free of the debt burden that he had been carrying in his mind for years.
The story of this rare friendship began 25 years ago. At that time, Muhammed Ismail and Edla Lachanna, a resident of Dharmapuri in Jagtial district of Telangana, were working together in a company in Saudi Arabia.
The two became good friends amid the difficulties of their exiled life in the Gulf.
During that period, when an emergency arose, Ismail had borrowed some money from Lachanna.
He also assured his friend that he would repay the money once he returned to India after ending his exile.
However, after returning to his native place in Kerala, he was unable to return the amount due to the financial difficulties which often plagued him.
Even after a long time, the promise he had made had not faded from Ismail's mind. He wanted to return the money somehow. But Ismail did not know Lachanna's full address.
He also did not have his friend's mobile phone number. All he remembered was that his friend's hometown was Dharmapuri.
Based on this, he searched on Google and found out where that town was.
Then, he travelled from Palakkad to Dharmapuri in Telangana to meet his friend in person and give him the money.
Finding his dear friend in an unfamiliar city without any address was a big challenge.
After reaching Dharmapuri, he asked many people there and reached Lachanna's house on Thursday afternoon.
Lachanna's family members were surprised when he told them that he had come all this way to pay off the debt.
They immediately called Lachanna, who is currently in the Gulf. Although he had completely forgotten about the loan he had given 25 years ago, he suddenly remembered his old friend.
The two spoke very affectionately. Ismail was emotional as he handed over Rs 25,000 to his friend's family, saying that the burden of the debt that had been in his mind for years had gone.
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