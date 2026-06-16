ETV Bharat / offbeat

For This Farmer In Kasaragod, Crab Farming Is A Premium Business

Kasaragod: Though it may look intimidating with its large, powerful claws, anyone would long to devour it once it is cooked with a rich coconut paste or fried with spices! However, Shibin, a young farmer from Kasaragod, is proving that crab farming is not just a delicious culinary choice, but also a premium business with high value in the international market.

The profit margins in crab farming are astonishing. A crab seedling purchased for just Rs 500 can fetch a farmer between Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000 in the market once it reaches full growth. There is immense demand for these green mud crabs in foreign countries. Shibin, who has carved a niche for himself in this sector, testifies that anyone can turn crab farming into an excellent source of income by dedicating just three hours a day.

Shibin turned to this farming venture during the Covid-19 lockdow (ETV Bharat)

Shibin turned to this farming venture during the COVID-19 lockdown. He started with just 10 crabs kept in plastic boxes typically used for fruits. However, as they grew, the crabs began using their powerful claws to break through the plastic. This prompted Shibin to upgrade his farming methods. Today, he imports specially manufactured, heavy-duty, durable boxes from Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad for his farm.

Shibin notes that it is ideal to farm crabs during the non-rainy seasons. The farming cycle involves stocking the seedlings in October and completing the harvest by June. Each specialised box brought from Hyderabad costs between Rs 400 and Rs 600, and only one crab seedling is placed per box. High water salinity is essential for a good yield. If it rains and the salinity drops, the crabs will perish.

Initially, Shibin collected seedlings from traditional fishermen. Now, he sources them from fishermen and agents spanning from Mangaluru to Kozhikode. He primarily relies on these agents to access the market.