Old Hand At Innovation, Keonjhar Septuagenarian Develops Sensor To Detect Intruders

Keonjhar: Old habits die hard. This stands true for Nirmal Chandra Mohant of Keonjhar district in a positive manner. This septuagenarian who had shot into limelight in the 1970s for running an indigenously developed radio station Akashvani Chemena, is back on the centre stage once again. This time he has developed a sensor that can detect intruders in private and prohibited places.
Mohant has developed the sensor using transmitter components and has installed his invention on his land to prevent unauthorised entry. A resident of Chemena village in Patna block of Keonjhar district, he had matriculated in 1968 from Gurmungi DB High School. At that time, he had got down to assembling a transmitter with the help of electronic tubes, coils, capacitors and microphones. He had showcased it in 1976 at a science exhibition while being an Indian School Certificate (ISC) student of Keonjhar Science College. Along with his friends, he used the transmitter to call the principal to the exhibition, and their voice was broadcast on the radio.
The device developed by him could broadcast audio directly to the radio sets. His friends and him used it to relay old songs and comedy programmes across Keonjhar town while branding their station as Akashvani Chemena and Akashvani Keonjhar. This transmitter operated on medium wave and could break into any radio frequency in Odisha.
Since there were many legalities involved in running a private radio station at that time, the Police once attempted to trace him unsuccessfully and left after warning his friends. The group stopped broadcasting, but Mohant remained in hiding for a week. However, no action was taken against him.
He then went on to open a watch, radio, video cassette recorder (VCR) and video camera repair shop in 1985. Later in 2013, he was praised for making a battery-powered tricycle and gifting it to a disabled person. He believes that if he had received government incentives, he could have done more research and made better quality equipment.
He was praised by the Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi last year. Improving on his previous invention, has now given a modern form to his transmitter created in 1976. It is now called the Electronic Human Body Sensor and Transmitter that he has installed on his three acres of land.
It can also detect intrusion by humans, animals and birds. "I have made this machine for my garden's security. If a person enters the garden to steal anything, it will send a message to my house through the wireless. There is a bell in the house that will be activated immediately," he explained.
"It will ring once on an intrusion by an animal and once in every five seconds on an entry by a human. We will know if there is an animal in the garden or if there is an unauthorised entry by a human. If something is stolen from the garden, the bell will not stop ringing," Mohant added.
His invention is expected to be of help to the farmers to prevent thefts in their fields. He has also helped generate employment in his village over the years. A local resident Dharmendra Kumar Kar disclosed, "I approached Nirmal Babu in 1992 and asked him to teach me how to repair things. I worked with him for three years and I am now repairing pumps and motors."
Social worker Radhakant Mahanat has appealed to the government to give more encouragement to this in the coming days. He said, "His device can prevent theft of agricultural machinery. The government must encourage its use. The people of Odisha will remember his contribution."
