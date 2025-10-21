ETV Bharat / offbeat

Old Hand At Innovation, Keonjhar Septuagenarian Develops Sensor To Detect Intruders

Nirmal Chandra Mohant in his field ( ETV Bharat )

Keonjhar: Old habits die hard. This stands true for Nirmal Chandra Mohant of Keonjhar district in a positive manner. This septuagenarian who had shot into limelight in the 1970s for running an indigenously developed radio station Akashvani Chemena, is back on the centre stage once again. This time he has developed a sensor that can detect intruders in private and prohibited places. Mohant has developed the sensor using transmitter components and has installed his invention on his land to prevent unauthorised entry. A resident of Chemena village in Patna block of Keonjhar district, he had matriculated in 1968 from Gurmungi DB High School. At that time, he had got down to assembling a transmitter with the help of electronic tubes, coils, capacitors and microphones. He had showcased it in 1976 at a science exhibition while being an Indian School Certificate (ISC) student of Keonjhar Science College. Along with his friends, he used the transmitter to call the principal to the exhibition, and their voice was broadcast on the radio. Nirmal Chandra Mohant working on one of his innovations (ETV Bharat) The device developed by him could broadcast audio directly to the radio sets. His friends and him used it to relay old songs and comedy programmes across Keonjhar town while branding their station as Akashvani Chemena and Akashvani Keonjhar. This transmitter operated on medium wave and could break into any radio frequency in Odisha. Since there were many legalities involved in running a private radio station at that time, the Police once attempted to trace him unsuccessfully and left after warning his friends. The group stopped broadcasting, but Mohant remained in hiding for a week. However, no action was taken against him.