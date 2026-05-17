ETV Bharat / offbeat

Keoladeo Ghana National Park Records Gradual Rise In Hog Deer Numbers

Bharatpur: The population of the rare hog deer in the Keoladeo Ghana National Park is on a gradual rise indicating a healthy wetland and grassland ecosystem. The number of this deer that is normally found in the Himalayan foothills and marshy areas has risen to eight in Ghana this year.

The increasing presence indicates the strengthening of Ghana’s wetlands. The data from the recent waterhole census has come as an encouragement to both the Forest Department and the wildlife experts. The population of this rare species which declined considerably after the 2004 floods now appears to be gradually stabilizing.

The Park’s Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Chetan Kumar BV said that last year's census had recorded seven hog deer while this year their number has increased to eight. “This increase may seem small, but it is considered extremely important from a wildlife conservation perspective. This is because the hog deer, unlike other deer species, are not found everywhere. They are highly habitat sensitive creatures and can only survive in areas where the natural balance of wetlands and grasslands is strong,” he underlined.

He explained that the hog deer are considered representative of wetland ecosystems. “This species is commonly found in the Himalayan foothills, the Gangetic floodplains, and the associated marshy areas. Their lives are deeply connected to water, marshes and dense grasslands. The long-term survival of hog deer in an area is considered a sign of the region's ecological health,” he said.

The DFO said that the hog deer were introduced to Ghana during the princely era and since then, the species has consistently existed in Ghana in limited numbers. There was a time when their numbers in the park were considered stable at between 10 and 15 but the devastating floods of 2004 posed a major threat to their survival.

During that time, many areas remained inundated for extended periods forcing the hog deer out of their natural habitat after which their numbers declined steadily, posing a conservation challenge for the Forest Department.