Keoladeo Ghana National Park Records Gradual Rise In Hog Deer Numbers
Hog Deer are highly habitat sensitive creatures and can only survive in areas where the natural balance of wetlands and grasslands is strong
Published : May 17, 2026 at 8:04 PM IST
Bharatpur: The population of the rare hog deer in the Keoladeo Ghana National Park is on a gradual rise indicating a healthy wetland and grassland ecosystem. The number of this deer that is normally found in the Himalayan foothills and marshy areas has risen to eight in Ghana this year.
The increasing presence indicates the strengthening of Ghana’s wetlands. The data from the recent waterhole census has come as an encouragement to both the Forest Department and the wildlife experts. The population of this rare species which declined considerably after the 2004 floods now appears to be gradually stabilizing.
The Park’s Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Chetan Kumar BV said that last year's census had recorded seven hog deer while this year their number has increased to eight. “This increase may seem small, but it is considered extremely important from a wildlife conservation perspective. This is because the hog deer, unlike other deer species, are not found everywhere. They are highly habitat sensitive creatures and can only survive in areas where the natural balance of wetlands and grasslands is strong,” he underlined.
He explained that the hog deer are considered representative of wetland ecosystems. “This species is commonly found in the Himalayan foothills, the Gangetic floodplains, and the associated marshy areas. Their lives are deeply connected to water, marshes and dense grasslands. The long-term survival of hog deer in an area is considered a sign of the region's ecological health,” he said.
The DFO said that the hog deer were introduced to Ghana during the princely era and since then, the species has consistently existed in Ghana in limited numbers. There was a time when their numbers in the park were considered stable at between 10 and 15 but the devastating floods of 2004 posed a major threat to their survival.
During that time, many areas remained inundated for extended periods forcing the hog deer out of their natural habitat after which their numbers declined steadily, posing a conservation challenge for the Forest Department.
There were fears that this rare species might disappear from Ghana completely but gradually circumstances changed and their population began to recover. Chetan explained that hog deer are not just part of the wildlife inventory but also a measure of the health of Ghana's ecosystem. If their numbers remain stable or increase, it means that the Park's natural ecosystem is in strong condition. Their continued presence is proof that the grassland and wetland systems here remain suitable for wildlife.
The survival of hog deer in a dry state like Rajasthan is significant, as this species is typically found in moist areas such as the Himalayan foothills and Northeast India. Consequently, the marshy environment of Keoladeo is proving to be a natural refuge for them.
Meanwhile, in this year's wildlife census, the number of Chital and Nilgai remained roughly the same as the last year, while a slight decrease was recorded in the number of jackals. The DFO believes that the creation of new water sources in the forest due to rain may have caused jackals to disperse to different parts which affected the count.
The hog deer may appear small in size, but it is distinguished by its unique running style. Instead of leaping high like other deer, it sprints with its head down like a pig. This is why it is called the hog deer. This species primarily inhabits dense grasslands, marshes, and wetlands where the tall grass provides both concealment and food. This deer, with a light brown and yellow body, grows to about one meter tall.
The male hog deer's long, strong and spreading horns are considered its distinctive feature, while the female is antlerless. This rare species, characterized by a calm nature and sensitive habitat, has an average lifespan of approximately 15 to 18 years. It is an endangered species. Before 2008, its numbers were significant in northern and northeastern India but have declined since then. The animal is classified as a Schedule 1 species under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.