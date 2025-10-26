Keoladeo Ghana National Park Bursts With New Lives Marked By Nesting Of Birds
The National Park will soon see the arrival of migratory birds with the changing season
Published : October 26, 2025 at 2:37 PM IST
Bharatpur: Keoladeo Ghana National Park in Rajasthan's Bharatpur is bursting with new lives these days as a large number of birds have nested here. The chirping of tiny birds that rises from thousands of nests that have come up on trees around the lakes has brought the entire park to life.
Around 1,800 painted storks have taken up residence here in the more than 850 nests that echo with the chirping of their young ones. They are not the only ones to have done so. Species like darters, cormorants, ibises, spoonbills and herons are also raising their young in the Park.
With the changing seasons, the Park is ready for the arrival of foreign visitors that will start soon.
Park Director Manas Singh disclosed that approximately 1,800 painted storks have camped at Keoladeo this year. "Of these, over 850 pairs have nested, meaning they have built their nests on trees. Painted storks make Keoladeo their nursery every year. Their white and pink colouration, long neck and yellow beak make them extremely attractive. These days, tourists are thrilled to see these birds sitting on the banks of the lakes, feeding their young," he said.
He further disclosed that another significant aspect this year is the increased presence of black necked storks. He explained that normally their number typically hovers around three to four in Keoladeo, but this time, 11 of them have been sighted.
“This number is very encouraging from a conservation perspective. The presence of these rare birds indicates that the ecosystem is becoming healthier and more favourable than before," he added.
The presence of cormorants and darters has also enhanced the Park's beauty and charm this season. Hundreds of cormorants are visible in the area. Meanwhile, chicks have also appeared in the nests of darters that are also known as snakebirds for their long and serpentine necks.
Nature guide Tarun Singh revealed that the entire patch around the dense forest is thriving with life. "Species like the ibis, spoonbill, heron and egret have all bred here in large numbers. Hundreds of nests hang from tree branches along the many lakes producing the sounds of baby birds. Furthermore, some exotic birds have also begun to appear within the dense forest itself," he pointed out.
Keoladeo Ghana National Park has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Spread over approximately 29 square kilometres, this Park is home to over 370 species of birds. Its lakes, marshes and dense tree cover make it an ideal habitat for the winged creatures. Every year, when there is waterlogging after the monsoon, the area transforms into a natural nursery for birds. This is why it is known as a birds’ paradise.
Read More