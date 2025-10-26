ETV Bharat / offbeat

Keoladeo Ghana National Park Bursts With New Lives Marked By Nesting Of Birds

Bharatpur: Keoladeo Ghana National Park in Rajasthan's Bharatpur is bursting with new lives these days as a large number of birds have nested here. The chirping of tiny birds that rises from thousands of nests that have come up on trees around the lakes has brought the entire park to life.

Around 1,800 painted storks have taken up residence here in the more than 850 nests that echo with the chirping of their young ones. They are not the only ones to have done so. Species like darters, cormorants, ibises, spoonbills and herons are also raising their young in the Park.

A bird at the Keoladeo Ghana National Park (ETV Bharat)

With the changing seasons, the Park is ready for the arrival of foreign visitors that will start soon.

Park Director Manas Singh disclosed that approximately 1,800 painted storks have camped at Keoladeo this year. "Of these, over 850 pairs have nested, meaning they have built their nests on trees. Painted storks make Keoladeo their nursery every year. Their white and pink colouration, long neck and yellow beak make them extremely attractive. These days, tourists are thrilled to see these birds sitting on the banks of the lakes, feeding their young," he said.