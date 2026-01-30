ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kendrapara Women Redefine Self-Reliance, Turn Coconut Waste Into Livelihood Through Coir Craft

“I had no formal training. I got the idea while sitting at home and started working on my own. Much later, I showed my work to neighbours and slowly, 24 women joined me. I have also taught many women how to make these products,” Saraswati said.

Earlier, coconut fibre was either burnt as fuel or discarded. Today, it has become the backbone of an eco-friendly, plastic-free livelihood model, says Saraswati Rana who began the initiative after she achieved success experimenting with coir at home.

Using coir along with yarn, saree cloth, velvet fabric, wool, paper, stones and dry leaves, the women create decorative items like elephants, horses, deer, turtles, birds, flower pots, houses, nests, trees and idols of Lord Jagannath and Ganesh.

Under the banner of a production group named ‘Maa Mangala’, these women are spending time in transforming coir (coconut fibre), usually treated as waste, into eco-friendly home decor and utility items. Most of these women, after completing household chores, spend about two to four hours in creating over 100 varieties of handcrafted products and earning steadily.

Kendrapara: What began as a simple desire to do something productive and become financially independent, has grown into a powerful story of women’s self-reliance in Odisha’s Kendrapara district. Built entirely on sisterhood, cooperation and creativity, 25 women from Kumbar Sahi of Nikirai village have rewritten a new entrepreneurial narrative without any government training or financial assistance.

Balancing domestic responsibilities, Saraswati works on the craft daily for two hours. “We buy coir for Rs 30-Rs 40 per kg. Earlier we used to get it from Nishchintkoili, but now we have started processing ourselves. Every day, we make 15-20 turtles, 5-6 houses and 10-12 Jagannath idols,” she informed.

Despite approaching the Handicrafts Department, ORMAS and DRDA, the group members said they have not received training or financial support so far, though DRDA has assured to provide them stalls so that they can sell their products.

“If we receive training and some financial support, we can improve designs, increase production and expand sales,” Saraswati added.

Another artisan, Harapriya Behera, expressed her thankfulness to Saraswati for leading the initiative. "Once we got going, there was no looking back. We decided to use our time productively. Most of us work from 10 am to 11.30 am and again from 3 pm to 5 pm. Sitting idle at home is no longer an option for us,” she said.

Kendrapara Women Redefine Self-Reliance, Turn Coconut Waste Into Livelihood Through Coir Craft (ETV Bharat)

The products are sold at village fairs and stalls, with prices ranging from Rs 70 to Rs 250.

“We are not looking at big profit margins. If we can earn at least Rs 500 a day, we will be happy,” Harapriya said, adding that customer response has been encouraging due to the eco-friendly nature of the products.

Formed on August 15, 2024, the Maa Mangala group continues to grow each passing day. Jhunu Rana, who joined just three months ago, said she learnt the craft by observing Saraswati.

“I was sitting at home when I saw this work and became interested. After learning the tricks of the trade, now I make elephants, vases and turtles. We are doing everything with our own money,” she said.

Contacted, Santosh Kumar Mohanty, Deputy Director of the Kendrapara Handicrafts Department, said officials would soon reach out to the group and help them. “We have received information about the coir-based handicraft work being done by Nikirai women. Our officers will contact them and provide assistance as per government provisions,” he assured.

Even when these women were deprived of subsidies, machines or institutional backing, they could build a grassroots, coir-based livelihood model. "With proper training, market linkage and financial support, our initiative can become a sustainable rural enterprise," said Saraswati before winding up work at the production unit.