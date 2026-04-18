ETV Bharat / offbeat

Keeping Vintage Music Alive, Odisha's Ayurvedic Practitioner Preserves Rare Record Players At Berhampur Home

Berhampur: He is an aberration in an age when an entire generation keeps music at the tap or swipe of a finger. Away from playlists or digital streaming, Dr. Prabhudatta Panda, an Ayurvedic practitioner, is still in love with music through record players and LP discs. Turning the clock back, he is happy to be living life amidst a collection of record players because for him, gramophones are not relics, they are living memories.

At his home in Berhampur, the sounds of vintage players fill the air and this is something he has nurtured for over 18 years now. His passion for collecting record players was so intense that he travelled to different places to acquire some rare ones, which are hardly seen these days. Once he sources them, he makes sure that all the players are in the right condition to be played and preservation measures are taken to keep the vinyl alive. Today, his home houses over 15 foreign-made record players, each with its own story, sound and history.

Odisha's Ayurvedic Practitioner Preserves Rare Record Players At Berhampur Home (ETV Bharat)

His fascination with music began in childhood, sparked by glimpses of gramophones or record players on television. That curiosity stayed with him even as his life moved on with studies, career and responsibilities. In 2008, during a visit to Jaipur, he bought his first record player, marking the beginning of a journey that grew into a lifelong pursuit.

Collection being just a part of the process, the doctor’s commitment to keeping these machines alive is an effort that is far more praiseworthy. At a time when gramophones have nearly disappeared, either reduced to scrap or confined to museum displays, Panda ensures that his instruments remain in perfect condition to play.