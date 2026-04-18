Keeping Vintage Music Alive, Odisha's Ayurvedic Practitioner Preserves Rare Record Players At Berhampur Home
Samir Kumar Acharya meets Dr Prabhudatta Panda who has preserved rare record players and LPs inspiring youth to explore a forgotten chapter of sound history.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Berhampur: He is an aberration in an age when an entire generation keeps music at the tap or swipe of a finger. Away from playlists or digital streaming, Dr. Prabhudatta Panda, an Ayurvedic practitioner, is still in love with music through record players and LP discs. Turning the clock back, he is happy to be living life amidst a collection of record players because for him, gramophones are not relics, they are living memories.
At his home in Berhampur, the sounds of vintage players fill the air and this is something he has nurtured for over 18 years now. His passion for collecting record players was so intense that he travelled to different places to acquire some rare ones, which are hardly seen these days. Once he sources them, he makes sure that all the players are in the right condition to be played and preservation measures are taken to keep the vinyl alive. Today, his home houses over 15 foreign-made record players, each with its own story, sound and history.
His fascination with music began in childhood, sparked by glimpses of gramophones or record players on television. That curiosity stayed with him even as his life moved on with studies, career and responsibilities. In 2008, during a visit to Jaipur, he bought his first record player, marking the beginning of a journey that grew into a lifelong pursuit.
Collection being just a part of the process, the doctor’s commitment to keeping these machines alive is an effort that is far more praiseworthy. At a time when gramophones have nearly disappeared, either reduced to scrap or confined to museum displays, Panda ensures that his instruments remain in perfect condition to play.
“I have sourced antique pieces from cities like Kolkata, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. There are a few that are manufactured in England. My collection also includes rare record plates dating back to the 1910-1920 period. I am sure the ‘Bande Utkal Janani’ record would not be with many. I have its LP,” says the doctor with a sense of pride.
Maintaining them, however, has been a big task. With no skilled mechanics available locally, Dr. Panda has, over the years, learned how to repair and restore these delicate instruments. “Spare parts are expensive and increasingly difficult to find, but I cannot let that stop the instruments or LPs from playing. My interest is so strong that I go out of my way to get the required parts and fix the players,” he says.
His collection goes beyond personal passion. “My home has become a learning space for many. Young visitors often come, curious to understand how these machines work and what makes their sound so distinct. For them, it is a rare, hands-on encounter with a piece of musical history,” smiles Panda.
Despite the rise of modern audio technology, Dr. Panda believes record players have a charm of their own. “Gramophones hold relevance, but not all can understand or appreciate them. It’s not just about music, it’s about feeling the era it comes from,” he often tells visitors.
Currently, his collection includes functional 33 and 45 RPM gramophones, along with vintage turntables and vinyl records in 10-inch and 12-inch formats. He is also looking to add more rare pieces in the coming days.
In preserving what many have forgotten, Dr. Panda is not just collecting record players but safeguarding a sound, a system and a slice of history that refuses to fade away.
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