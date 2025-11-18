ETV Bharat / offbeat

KC Rajagopalan's Humble Descent From MLA To A Panchayat Candidate As He Exudes Youthful Exuberance

Pathanamthitta: If anyone asks if a former MLA should contest as a panchayat member to KC Rajagopalan of Pathanamthitta - the answer will be "Why not". As the election campaign for local self-government bodies intensifies in the state, Kerala's Pathanamthitta district has a special feature - a former MLA, is contesting as a panchayat member.

Normally, after becoming a panchayat member, the next goal for one should be the post of MLA. And after becoming an MLA the goal is to become a minister.

But for this gentle politician of Pathanamthitta the goal is to contest as a panchayat member this time even though he had been a MLA. KCR alias KC Rajagopalan, who is contesting as a panchayat member from the eighth division of Mezhuveli gram panchayat.

When KCR travels the hilly roads of Mezhuveli to campaign, the locals who have gathered with him say that age is just a number for the seventy-five-year-old KCR. Moreover, the answer to the question of whether KCR is in the clutches of the Mezhuveli people is also ready.

KCR says that he has embarked on a mission entrusted to him by the locals.

KCR, who is unmarried, exudes youthful exuberance in public service and party work. When the news of KCR contesting for the panchayat splashed on social media, the local youths also came up with posters for the campaign saying that KCR is the heart of Mezhuveli.