KC Rajagopalan's Humble Descent From MLA To A Panchayat Candidate As He Exudes Youthful Exuberance

In 2006, KC Rajagopalan contested and won from Aranmula constituency and became an MLA.
Pathanamthitta: If anyone asks if a former MLA should contest as a panchayat member to KC Rajagopalan of Pathanamthitta - the answer will be "Why not". As the election campaign for local self-government bodies intensifies in the state, Kerala's Pathanamthitta district has a special feature - a former MLA, is contesting as a panchayat member.
Normally, after becoming a panchayat member, the next goal for one should be the post of MLA. And after becoming an MLA the goal is to become a minister.
But for this gentle politician of Pathanamthitta the goal is to contest as a panchayat member this time even though he had been a MLA. KCR alias KC Rajagopalan, who is contesting as a panchayat member from the eighth division of Mezhuveli gram panchayat.
When KCR travels the hilly roads of Mezhuveli to campaign, the locals who have gathered with him say that age is just a number for the seventy-five-year-old KCR. Moreover, the answer to the question of whether KCR is in the clutches of the Mezhuveli people is also ready.
KCR says that he has embarked on a mission entrusted to him by the locals.
KCR, who is unmarried, exudes youthful exuberance in public service and party work. When the news of KCR contesting for the panchayat splashed on social media, the local youths also came up with posters for the campaign saying that KCR is the heart of Mezhuveli.
The locals welcomed KCR, who had vacated the office of the CPI(M) Pathanamthitta district committee as per the age limit criteria. The locals say KCR's gentle presence alone is enough to win the seat. Not only the elderly but also children are KCR fans.
KCR, who walks along the village roads accepting the love of the people, has the image of a hero of struggle in his heart - the revolutionary sun VS Achuthanandan (Former Kerala CM). That is why VS's smiling picture is also present in his election campaign posters.
“When I share memories of VS Achuthanandan (Former Kerala CM) who loved me like a son, my eyes fill up with tears,” said KCR.
In the last local body elections, the LDF party's standing was 6 and UDF 7. This time, there are 14 wards in the panchayat. The party aims to take over the panchayat administration with its old glory by fielding the senior leader KCR. KCR says that even the opposition parties who did not vote for him now want him to win.
KCR's maiden victory was in the panchayat elections in 1979. KC Rajagopalan entered the electoral fray in 1979 and won the election and became the Vice President of Mezhuveli Grama Panchayat. He then became the President of Mezhuveli Panchayat in 1988. In 2006, he contested and won from Aranmula constituency and became an MLA.
The locals also say that KCR's administrative experience will be beneficial for the Mezhuveli. KCR says that the joy he gets when he finds solutions to the problems of the locals is very great. When KCR reaches the lower echelons of the democratic system from the position of a former MLA, it is also a message in the political arena. KC Rajagopalan is standing out among the ministers and politicians to deliver a message that one can stoop to conquer.
