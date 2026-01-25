Kathak Is Pure Ghee In Fast-Food World: Dancer Afsar Khan On Preserving Heritage
Renowned artist Afsar Khan said that Kathak is reaching the new generation well and the youngsters watch content about the dance on social media.
Ajmer: Kathak is transcending boundaries and generations. It is reaching the new generation well and the youngsters watch content about Kathak on social media. This was stated by renowned Kathak artist Afsar Khan in a chat with ETV Bharat.
Khan stated that it's not like people are following the beaten track. They watch all the content and compare it with each other. Earlier, there used to be gharanas in Kathak which eventually separated as they grew.
“It's difficult to reach your destination if you move forward with incomplete knowledge. But if you have knowledge related to the art, you continue to progress,” he underlined.
Associated with the Janaki Prasad Gharana of Jaipur, Khan has inherited the art of Kathak. His grandfather and father are also practitioners of this art form. Khan is now 45-years-old and he gave his first stage performance at the age of five. Till now, he has performed Kathak on more than 5,000 small and big stages not only in the country but also abroad. He was in Ajmer on the invitation of an art organization.
During the course of the conversation, he said that fusion isn't an attack on Kathak. “Elders used to say that fusion is appealing only when there's no confusion. Fusion, which emerges on any platform, generates hype for a week, but it also declines just as quickly. Artists can only achieve success if they progress slowly. If their growth charts rise quickly, they can also decline. Indian music and classical dance aren't the work of a single artist, but rather the contributions of numerous gurus and individuals. Many songs reach number one, then number 10 and then disappear, but this is not the case with Kathak,” he said.
Afsar Khan's father is passing on the Kathak legacy to the next generation in Pune while he is himself based in Singapore and is spreading the tradition and heritage of this ancient dance.
Replying to another query, he said that not everything should be viewed through the lens of religion. Religion is a personal matter and not something to be flaunted. Faith should be in the heart, whether you believe in stone, soul, world, or something which has no form. “In Sanatan Dharma, it is said that even the formless possess power. The worship of visible and invisible powers should be kept private,” he said.
He expressed concern over the decreasing number of men taking up Kathak. Stating that the ratio of men and women in the practice of Kathak used to be equal, he said that presently 80% are women. He disclosed that eight male members of his family are involved in the practice of Kathak while 15 male members from his Guru’s family are practicing it.
Comparing Kathak to pure ghee, he said that Kathak cannot be digested by everyone. “People like fast food. After some time, when one falls ill, the doctor also says that one should stop eating fast food and eat Desi Ghee. Desi Ghee is not digested immediately. Its effect becomes visible after a while,” he said.
Khan said, “No western art form like Hip Hop or Jazz is bad but it is our responsibility to keep our heritage and culture alive. Yog of India became Yoga after going abroad and now foreigners are showing us Yoga. Why is it that despite it being ours, our generation did not show any interest and now foreigners are telling us about it?”
He called for preserving the heritage of Kathak. He underlined that a large number of people are learning Kathak abroad. Stating that his Girus and he have numerous disciples abroad, he said that a three-day festival for Kathak dance is held in the United States called New York Kathak.
“Additionally, I have over 400 disciples in New Jersey, the United Kingdom, and small countries like Mauritius. There's a lot of distraction among the younger generation in the country. For example, people used to wear khadi but now they're wearing jeans. Even for jeans, they look for different brands. But after a while, the distraction subsides and the good thing is that they reconnect with their traditions and culture,” he said.
Khan disclosed that the central government is supporting the artists and art related to Indian tradition and culture is not limited to villages. It is reaching across the world.
He explained that there was a time when artists were only able to travel to select locations but they are now exhibiting their art in every corner of the world. “As advisors, we feel proud that we are able to take this heritage art form rooted in Indian tradition and culture to a larger platform and are becoming recognized as international artists,” he underlined.