Kathak Is Pure Ghee In Fast-Food World: Dancer Afsar Khan On Preserving Heritage

Ajmer: Kathak is transcending boundaries and generations. It is reaching the new generation well and the youngsters watch content about Kathak on social media. This was stated by renowned Kathak artist Afsar Khan in a chat with ETV Bharat.

Khan stated that it's not like people are following the beaten track. They watch all the content and compare it with each other. Earlier, there used to be gharanas in Kathak which eventually separated as they grew.

“It's difficult to reach your destination if you move forward with incomplete knowledge. But if you have knowledge related to the art, you continue to progress,” he underlined.

Associated with the Janaki Prasad Gharana of Jaipur, Khan has inherited the art of Kathak. His grandfather and father are also practitioners of this art form. Khan is now 45-years-old and he gave his first stage performance at the age of five. Till now, he has performed Kathak on more than 5,000 small and big stages not only in the country but also abroad. He was in Ajmer on the invitation of an art organization.

During the course of the conversation, he said that fusion isn't an attack on Kathak. “Elders used to say that fusion is appealing only when there's no confusion. Fusion, which emerges on any platform, generates hype for a week, but it also declines just as quickly. Artists can only achieve success if they progress slowly. If their growth charts rise quickly, they can also decline. Indian music and classical dance aren't the work of a single artist, but rather the contributions of numerous gurus and individuals. Many songs reach number one, then number 10 and then disappear, but this is not the case with Kathak,” he said.

Afsar Khan's father is passing on the Kathak legacy to the next generation in Pune while he is himself based in Singapore and is spreading the tradition and heritage of this ancient dance.

Replying to another query, he said that not everything should be viewed through the lens of religion. Religion is a personal matter and not something to be flaunted. Faith should be in the heart, whether you believe in stone, soul, world, or something which has no form. “In Sanatan Dharma, it is said that even the formless possess power. The worship of visible and invisible powers should be kept private,” he said.