ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kashmir Iran Donations: Rs 22,72,294 Cheque 'With Blessings' And A Child's 50 Paisa Coin That Fetched Rs 17,000

Locals donate gold, silver, and cash to support Iran in the wake of the Gulf War crisis, showing their solidarity with Iran, in Srinagar on Monday. ( ANI )

"With blessings from village Chainibal to the brave nation of Iran," read a handwritten message on the bank's deposit confirmation slip. The cheque was deposited in the Embassy's State Bank of India account on Tuesday.

In Baramulla's Chainibal, villagers collected Rs 22,72,294 and deposited the money in the account number recently shared by the Iranian Embassy in India.

These and thousands of other such instances form the massive donation drive that has been going on in Kashmir since last Sunday. The majority of these donors are Shia Muslims, who have come forward with cash, jewellery, copper utensils, even land and vehicles, to support Iran, the ideological and spiritual centre of the sect.

Srinagar: A village in north Kashmir's Baramulla district pooled in over Rs 22 lakh and donated the amount to Iran, while in Srinagar, a five-year-old boy's 50-paise contribution to the war-torn country fetched Rs 17,000 at an auction.

In Srinagar, a 50 paisa coin fetched Rs 17,000 at an auction on Tuesday during one such donation drive for Iran.

"Although a 50 paisa coin is not even accepted in the market now, the organisers put it up for auction. And what followed was an emotional outpouring for Iran," Nasir Ahmad, a resident of Mir Behri area in Dal Lakh, said.

There was intense bidding for the coin, which finally settled at Rs 17,000 offered by another local, Javaid Ahmad Sufi.

"It was the Grace of Allah that he chose me as the successful bidder," Sufi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "One of my friends has given away his motorbike. Women have given gold ornaments and copper utensils. However, nothing can match the small amount given by a child from his savings," he said.

The organisers said more than three lakh rupees have been raised so far from the auction in this poor neighbourhood. People from all walks of life, including men, women and children, participated in the donation drive. Women, in particular, have come forward and contributed generously by donating gold jewellery, copper utensils, and other valuable household items. Some families also offered livestock.

Among the donors was a woman who donated the gold kept as a memento of her husband, who died 28 years ago. The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi on Monday reacted to the gesture, saying the emotions of the people of Kashmir were the greatest source of comfort for the people of Iran.

"A respected sister from Kashmir donated the gold kept as a memento of her husband, who passed away 28 years ago, with a heart full of love and solidarity for the people of Iran,” the Iranian Embassy said in a post on X.