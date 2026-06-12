ETV Bharat / offbeat

Karnataka Woman’s 26-Year Wait Ends As Missing Son Returns Home

For Satish’s mother, the day brought the fulfilment of a vow she had carried in her heart for years. “In hope of my son’s safe return, I have been offering prayers at several religious places in Dharmasthala, Kateel, and Panolibail temples. It was my greatest wish to see my son at least once before my death,” she said.

However, the unexpected reunion happened when Satish visited the Dharmasthala temple along with friends. A local shopkeeper recognised him and alerted his family, leading to an emotional meeting after more than two decades of separation.

Over the years, Satish built a life for himself in Maharashtra and lost contact with his family with time and gradually forgot his native place and relatives.

Satish, a native of Ashokanagar in Dharmasthala, had gone missing when he was just 12. In 2000, he accompanied a circus troupe that had come to Dharmasthala at the time. “While other children who had gone along with the troupe returned home within a month, Satish never came back,” said his family.

Adding a new aspect to the story, Satish told the family that he had adopted a new identity, Salim Abdul Ansari, during his years in Maharashtra. He married a woman named Talima and is the father of two children, Khushi and Azam.

Having spent most of his life in Maharashtra, Satish, also known as Salim, has forgotten the Kannada and Tulu languages and speaks entirely in Hindi. Despite the language barrier and the passage of time, his return has brought immense joy to his family.

Speaking emotionally about the reunion, his mother said she was overwhelmed with happiness after finally finding her son. “Twenty-six years ago, I had gone to work and was not at home. My son had left with his friends and joined the circus troupe. The other boys returned within a month, but my son never came back.”

She said her prayers at Panolibail, Dharmasthala, and Kateel temples got answers. “Today he has a family of his own, a wife and children. I have no complaints. It is enough if he keeps visiting us. I recently said that I wanted to see his face at least once before I died. That wish has now come true,” she said, struggling to hold back tears.

Satish's younger brother, Nagesh, recalled the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and the family’s years-long search. “I was studying in the fourth standard when my brother went missing. There were some problems at home at the time, and a Deepotsava festival was being held in Dharmasthala. For five or six years we searched extensively and made enquiries everywhere, but we could not find him,” he said.

Nagesh said the breakthrough came on the night of June 9 when a local shopkeeper reocgnised him. "The shopkeeper initially thought it was me. When he realised that the person was not Nagesh, he questioned the man further. To his surprise, the visitor was able to name several members of the family,” he said.

The shopkeeper immediately called the family and informed them that our brother had been found. “We immediately rushed there and were overjoyed to see him. We never thought he would return after all these years. It does not matter where he lives. We are happy as long as he stays in touch and visits us. We want him to live happily with them,” said Nagesh.