Karnataka Researchers Develop 2-Minute Snake Venom Test Kit Set To Hit Market Soon
A Bengaluru-based biotech team unveils a rapid test kit that identifies venomous snakebites within minutes, aiming to reduce rural deaths and transform emergency treatment.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 8:41 PM IST
Mangaluru: Snakebite deaths remain alarmingly high worldwide, and the toll is especially heavy in rural areas. Yet, a quiet breakthrough is taking shape in Karnataka. A simple kit, something as easy to use as a pregnancy test, now promises to tell within two minutes whether a snakebite is venomous or not. It’s called the Snake Venom Rapid Test kit, and researchers say it could change everything.
Right now, when someone is bitten, panic and confusion take over. People guess the type of snake, assume the worst, or worse, assume it’s harmless. That uncertainty costs lives. To fix this gap, researchers in Karnataka have developed a quick diagnostic tool that will be available in the next two months.
What Is The Snake Venom Test Kit?
It works like a pregnancy test. Two drops of the patient’s blood go into the device. If two lines appear, the test is positive, meaning the bite was from a venomous snake. If the second line doesn’t show up, it’s negative. Simple. Clear. Life-saving.
According to lead researcher Dr Sham Bhat, the venom typically spreads through the body in about ten minutes. When the patient reaches a hospital or primary health centre, this kit can instantly confirm whether venom is present. In trials involving 300 patients across various hospitals, the kit showed 100% accuracy, he says.
The kit is being developed and produced at Bhat Biotech India Private Limited in Bengaluru, chaired by Dr Bhat himself. It has taken five years of continuous research to reach this stage. The final product is almost ready and is expected to hit the market soon at a price of around ₹200.
Currently, doctors have no standard test to differentiate venomous from non-venomous bites on the spot. They rely entirely on experience and on observing changes in the patient’s symptoms.
“When venom enters the body, it spreads within 20 minutes. It affects the muscles, and different snakes produce different changes. Treatment is given based on those signs,” Dr Muralidhar of KMC told ETV Bharat's Vinod Pudu.
Who is Dr Sham Bhat?
Born in Kasaragod, he completed his schooling locally and pursued PU and graduation in Udupi. He earned his MSc from Manipal’s KMC and a PhD from IAC. Dr Bhat spent 16 years, from 1979, as a neurology professor at the University of Pennsylvania in the US. For the past 31 years, he has been running Bhat Biotech in Bengaluru’s Electronic City, introducing India to several essential diagnostic kits — pregnancy tests, HIV tests, dengue kits, hepatitis kits, and more. The snake venom test kit is his latest addition to that long list of innovations.
Excerpts From The Interview
VP: Can you tell us some background about your organization?
SB: We established Bhat Biotech Private Limited 31 years ago, and through our research, we introduced 85 different test kits in our country.
Vinod Pudu (VP): What is the speciality of the snake venom test kit?
Sham Bhat (SB): Everyone knows that if a snake bite is not treated, it can lead to death within half an hour. In such a case, it is necessary to know whether the snake that bit the person is a venomous snake or not. Now, as soon as the snake bites, the person is given antibiotics, regardless of whether they need them or not. For that, we have made a snake venom rapid test kit. It will be available in the market soon. When two drops of blood are put in this testing kit, if two lines appear, it means that the snake is venomous. If it comes back negative, it is clear that they do not need treatment.
VP: How many years have you been doing this research? How long does it take to reach the people?
SB: We have been doing this research for four to five years. We are going to release it within two months. It has also been licensed. It has also been tested in South Africa.
VP: Is this research the first in the world?
SB: Yes, this is the first such research in the world. It has been done by Bhat Biotech. We were the first to make this kit that gives results in two minutes.
VP: Will this testing kit be available in all medical stores like pregnancy test kits? Or will it be available only in hospitals?
Sham Bhat: The government is not willing to give it to people initially because people do not know how to test. However, as this is a matter of life and death, ASHA workers, ambulances, and PHCs can be supplied with this and trained in how to use this.
VP: Will it also tell what type of venom it is and the quantity of venom?
SB: As of now, it will just tell whether it's venomous or not. There is further research going on regarding this, and hopefully, we will come out with more advanced test kits that can identify the type of venom.