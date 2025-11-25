ETV Bharat / offbeat

Karnataka Researchers Develop 2-Minute Snake Venom Test Kit Set To Hit Market Soon

Mangaluru: Snakebite deaths remain alarmingly high worldwide, and the toll is especially heavy in rural areas. Yet, a quiet breakthrough is taking shape in Karnataka. A simple kit, something as easy to use as a pregnancy test, now promises to tell within two minutes whether a snakebite is venomous or not. It’s called the Snake Venom Rapid Test kit, and researchers say it could change everything.

Right now, when someone is bitten, panic and confusion take over. People guess the type of snake, assume the worst, or worse, assume it’s harmless. That uncertainty costs lives. To fix this gap, researchers in Karnataka have developed a quick diagnostic tool that will be available in the next two months.

What Is The Snake Venom Test Kit?

It works like a pregnancy test. Two drops of the patient’s blood go into the device. If two lines appear, the test is positive, meaning the bite was from a venomous snake. If the second line doesn’t show up, it’s negative. Simple. Clear. Life-saving.

According to lead researcher Dr Sham Bhat, the venom typically spreads through the body in about ten minutes. When the patient reaches a hospital or primary health centre, this kit can instantly confirm whether venom is present. In trials involving 300 patients across various hospitals, the kit showed 100% accuracy, he says.

The kit is being developed and produced at Bhat Biotech India Private Limited in Bengaluru, chaired by Dr Bhat himself. It has taken five years of continuous research to reach this stage. The final product is almost ready and is expected to hit the market soon at a price of around ₹200.

Currently, doctors have no standard test to differentiate venomous from non-venomous bites on the spot. They rely entirely on experience and on observing changes in the patient’s symptoms.

“When venom enters the body, it spreads within 20 minutes. It affects the muscles, and different snakes produce different changes. Treatment is given based on those signs,” Dr Muralidhar of KMC told ETV Bharat's Vinod Pudu.

The Snake Venom test kit developed by Bhat Bio Tech. (ETV Bharat)

Who is Dr Sham Bhat?

Born in Kasaragod, he completed his schooling locally and pursued PU and graduation in Udupi. He earned his MSc from Manipal’s KMC and a PhD from IAC. Dr Bhat spent 16 years, from 1979, as a neurology professor at the University of Pennsylvania in the US. For the past 31 years, he has been running Bhat Biotech in Bengaluru’s Electronic City, introducing India to several essential diagnostic kits — pregnancy tests, HIV tests, dengue kits, hepatitis kits, and more. The snake venom test kit is his latest addition to that long list of innovations.

