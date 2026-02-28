ETV Bharat / offbeat

After School, Karnal Teacher Anu Madan Takes Care Of Abandoned Elderly At Apna Aashiyana Ashram

Karnal: Teachers' responsibility towards the society is immense, for they shape and nurture minds that are the future citizens, the country pins hope on. But some teachers also shoulder the responsibility of those in the fag end of their lives, abandoned, elderly and sick, with equal commitment like Karnal's Anu Madan. Devoting her entire morning hours to students in the school, she reaches the Apna Aashiyana Ashram to take care of the inmates in the evenings.

Taking up the work as her life's mission, Anu lives by the principle 'Seva Parmo Dharmah' and literally acts accordingly. And this she does not do as a pastime, for a day or two. For the past 15 years, unfailingly every day, she has been taking care of the two worlds - education and compassion - and making sure she serves and fulfils the purpose of being born as a human being.

After School, Karnal Teacher Anu Madan Takes Abandoned Elderly To Another Home Apna Aashiyana Ashram (ETV Bharat)

“I am a private school teacher. But education is not limited to books. It also means fulfilling one’s responsibility towards society,” Anu says with a smile.

After finishing her school duties, she heads to the ashram and spends her evenings caring for the elderly, feeding some, talking to others and ensuring they are bathed, medically attended to and emotionally supported. For her, the ashram is not a charity space but another home.

Anu’s journey began the day she rescued an elderly man who had suffered severe injuries. His wound was infested with maggots, filled with pus and he had been abandoned by his family. He survived by begging outside a temple.

“When I saw his condition, I could not stop myself from attending to him. That day something inside me changed and I considered serving the elderly my primary duty,” says the teacher who in the past 15-16 years, has given new life to nearly 600 destitute elderly people - many abandoned, unable to walk, and forgotten by their families. Of them, she has successfully reunited around 250 elderly people with their families, restoring broken bonds and dignity.