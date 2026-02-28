After School, Karnal Teacher Anu Madan Takes Care Of Abandoned Elderly At Apna Aashiyana Ashram
For 15 years, the Haryana teacher has rescued 600 abandoned elderly, reunited 250 with families and dedicated her evenings to restoring dignity and compassion.
Published : February 28, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
Karnal: Teachers' responsibility towards the society is immense, for they shape and nurture minds that are the future citizens, the country pins hope on. But some teachers also shoulder the responsibility of those in the fag end of their lives, abandoned, elderly and sick, with equal commitment like Karnal's Anu Madan. Devoting her entire morning hours to students in the school, she reaches the Apna Aashiyana Ashram to take care of the inmates in the evenings.
Taking up the work as her life's mission, Anu lives by the principle 'Seva Parmo Dharmah' and literally acts accordingly. And this she does not do as a pastime, for a day or two. For the past 15 years, unfailingly every day, she has been taking care of the two worlds - education and compassion - and making sure she serves and fulfils the purpose of being born as a human being.
“I am a private school teacher. But education is not limited to books. It also means fulfilling one’s responsibility towards society,” Anu says with a smile.
After finishing her school duties, she heads to the ashram and spends her evenings caring for the elderly, feeding some, talking to others and ensuring they are bathed, medically attended to and emotionally supported. For her, the ashram is not a charity space but another home.
Anu’s journey began the day she rescued an elderly man who had suffered severe injuries. His wound was infested with maggots, filled with pus and he had been abandoned by his family. He survived by begging outside a temple.
“When I saw his condition, I could not stop myself from attending to him. That day something inside me changed and I considered serving the elderly my primary duty,” says the teacher who in the past 15-16 years, has given new life to nearly 600 destitute elderly people - many abandoned, unable to walk, and forgotten by their families. Of them, she has successfully reunited around 250 elderly people with their families, restoring broken bonds and dignity.
“Many parents raise five children with the hope that during old age, they will be taken care of. Sadly, at times, even five children together cannot care for two parents,” Anu says in a sad voice.
Her words weigh heavy at a time when the society is witnessing shifting values.
Apna Aashiyana Ashram has been serving people from all sections of the society for four decades now, offering shelter to abandoned elderly people. But for Anu, it is a deeply personal connection with the ashram.
From arranging meals to ensuring hygiene and healthcare, she oversees all the activities related to the well-being of residents. She also makes them realise that they are respected. “I feel whatever I do today is because my father raised me with values. My entire family believes in these values,” reveals Anu.
A former student of Punjab University, she used to excel in sports and academics. “Today, children are educated but values are missing. That is why elders are becoming destitute,” she adds.
Her message is simple yet powerful. “You can get anything you want but not parents if you abandon them when they need you the most. Parents are given to us only once. Respect them. Care for them. If they leave, they will never return,” she says.
Anu Madan has become a lifeline for those who once felt forgotten. What she gets in return is solace, contentment and a lot of blessings from the ashram inmates. "Do I need anything else? I do not think so," she says concluding that humans need to have compassion and resolve to change things around them.
