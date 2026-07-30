ETV Bharat / offbeat

Heartbroken Kannur Gardeners, Growers Bid Farewell To Favourite Coconut Plucker

Kannur: Everyone, no matter from which profession, has an important role to play in the society. This has once again been highlighted by people of Kannur on coming to know that their favourite coconut tree climber and plucker had announced his retirement. The entire place has fond memories of Koikkal Lalu of Cherupuzha Meluthani a regular for the last 28 years.

''Dear people... After long years of service, I am retiring from coconut plucking... A thousand thanks to everyone who has cooperated so far,'' was the message Lalu posted on social media. His post has gone viral as he has been a prominent personality of the area in his own way. Many people in Cherupuzha Chunda and Palachuvadu areas have expressed shock on knowing about the retirement plan of Lalu who had been climbing trees, plucking coconuts, watering the gardens and weeding out unwanted plants.

Lalu disclosed that he had been thinking of quitting coconut climbing for some time because of his health issues. Coconut climbing is a profession that he taught himself since childhood. He never hesitated to do any job. “The lesson I have learnt is to do everything as a job,” he said.

He has had complete support of his family and there have been many occasions when he has survived the risks associated with his profession. During his journey, he overcame back pain along with the attacks from bees and wasps. But he continued to perform his job with dedication and sincerity. The respect that he earned during the course can be seen from the response he has received after announcing his retirement.

Rajan, a retired Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) official from Chunda, is among those who have taken Lalu’s services for several years to address the agricultural needs of his gardens and for picking coconuts and jackfruit. Seeing Lalu's post made him very sad.