Heartbroken Kannur Gardeners, Growers Bid Farewell To Favourite Coconut Plucker
Koikkal Lalu of Cherupuzha Meluthan announced his retirement on social media after providing his services for 28 years.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
Kannur: Everyone, no matter from which profession, has an important role to play in the society. This has once again been highlighted by people of Kannur on coming to know that their favourite coconut tree climber and plucker had announced his retirement. The entire place has fond memories of Koikkal Lalu of Cherupuzha Meluthani a regular for the last 28 years.
''Dear people... After long years of service, I am retiring from coconut plucking... A thousand thanks to everyone who has cooperated so far,'' was the message Lalu posted on social media. His post has gone viral as he has been a prominent personality of the area in his own way. Many people in Cherupuzha Chunda and Palachuvadu areas have expressed shock on knowing about the retirement plan of Lalu who had been climbing trees, plucking coconuts, watering the gardens and weeding out unwanted plants.
Lalu disclosed that he had been thinking of quitting coconut climbing for some time because of his health issues. Coconut climbing is a profession that he taught himself since childhood. He never hesitated to do any job. “The lesson I have learnt is to do everything as a job,” he said.
He has had complete support of his family and there have been many occasions when he has survived the risks associated with his profession. During his journey, he overcame back pain along with the attacks from bees and wasps. But he continued to perform his job with dedication and sincerity. The respect that he earned during the course can be seen from the response he has received after announcing his retirement.
Rajan, a retired Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) official from Chunda, is among those who have taken Lalu’s services for several years to address the agricultural needs of his gardens and for picking coconuts and jackfruit. Seeing Lalu's post made him very sad.
"Health is the most important thing. Even if it is a normal job, it is unlikely to find someone like Lalu in this area who comes to work at the same time and on the same day," said Rajan. He still wishes that Lalu would be there when called in urgency.
Another resident Saju recalls how Lalu was present to take care of things when all the coconut trees in his backyard were damaged by lightning. He remembers Lalu's kindness in completing the job for a small wage unlike other workers who asked for a higher payment. Saju said, “Lalu is an excellent farmer and worker who can be entrusted with any job with confidence.”
An emotional Lalu disclosed that he was compelled to announce his retirement on social media as he did not have the heart to tell the owners of plantations and others who employed him personally.
The 50-year-old coconut plucker remembers that when he started climbing coconut trees at the age of 22, the wage was Rs 3 per coconut which had gradually increased to Rs 50. He said that it is now the time for new workers to take the profession forward. Lalu, who is also a farmer, has received several awards as recognition for the services rendered by him.