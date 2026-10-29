Keralam: Kannur Butterfly Observer’s Rare Discovery of Interspecific Mating Published In International Journal
Self-taught nature enthusiast Nishad Manathana documents a rare mating event between two butterfly species belonging to different genera; observation published in 'Journal of Threatened Taxa'
Published : October 29, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
Kannur: A rare butterfly mating event photographed by Nishad Manathana, a self-taught butterfly observer from Kerala’s Kannur district, has found a place in an international scientific journal, highlighting the contribution of grassroots naturalists to biodiversity research.
Nishad, a resident of Kottanchuram near Kelakam who studied up to Class 10, documented a mating pair involving a Black-veined Sergeant and a Gray Count at Valiya Velicham in Padiyam Panchayat around three years ago. The observation was subsequently prepared for scientific publication with assistance from Prof K M Haneesh of Christ University, Bengaluru.
The finding was published in the 'Journal of Threatened Taxa' (JoTT), a peer-reviewed, open-access, monthly international scientific journal focused on conservation and taxonomy.
The observation is significant because the two butterflies belong to different genera. Although mating attempts between different species are known in the animal kingdom, such events are unusual and can provide insights into mate recognition and reproductive barriers.
"Butterflies typically rely on visual cues, including wing patterns and colours, as well as chemical signals, to identify potential mates. Differences in behaviour, reproductive anatomy and genetics generally limit successful reproduction between distinct species," Prof Haneesh told ETV Bharat on Thursday.
Prof Haneesh assisted Nishad in documenting the observation and preparing it for 'JoTT'. The photographic evidence offered an opportunity to record an unusual behaviour under natural conditions rather than in a laboratory setting.
The observation, however, should not automatically be interpreted as evidence of successful crossbreeding. Mating between individuals of different species does not necessarily result in fertilisation or viable offspring.
Eight Years Of Butterfly Observation
Nishad’s interest in butterflies began at the age of 38 through Manathana Kottam, a local cultural and nature-study collective. What started as a personal interest gradually developed into sustained fieldwork, supported by his camera and years of observation.
Over approximately eight years, he has documented around 163 butterfly species within the Kelakam region, building a photographic record of local biodiversity. His work has also helped record species that were not previously documented in his immediate study area, according to the information provided.
His observations extend to the forest tracts around Kottiyoor Palukachhi, where he has photographed three species of crow butterflies. His growing archive contains thousands of photographs, reflecting the value of systematic observation in documenting biodiversity.
Nishad’s achievement highlights how nature enthusiasts outside formal academic institutions can contribute to scientific research through careful observation, photographic documentation and collaboration with researchers.
For Nishad, the international publication represents recognition of years spent observing butterflies in the forests and rural landscapes of Kannur — demonstrating how sustained curiosity and collaboration can bring local discoveries to the attention of the wider scientific community.
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