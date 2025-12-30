ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kanker Farmer's 'Jugaad' Transforms Maize Farming, Builds Rs 200 Seeder Machine From Scrap Bicycle

Kanker: Paralkot village of Chhattisgarh has woken up to an innovation - that too by a farmer - which was born not in a factory or a laboratory, but from necessity. Faced with rising labour costs and shrinking resources, a local farmer has re-assembled parts of a discarded bicycle and made it into a game-changing farming tool.

In Paralkot, a small agrarian village that mostly depends on maize cultivation, most people face a daunting task while sowing seeds since it is time-consuming. On days, entire families spend their days in the fields to sow maize seeds as hiring labourers is expensive, and delays in sowing frequently lead to poor yields.

Kanker Farmer's Jugaad Transforms Maize Farming, Builds Rs 200 Seeder Machine From Scrap Bicycle (ETV Bharat)

Understanding these challenges, Tapas Mandal, a Class 9 pass farmer from Shardanagar in Paralkot, came up with an ingenious solution. He built an indigenous maize seeder machine from a scrap bicycle, using 'jugaad' technology.

Using this bicycle-mounted seeder, one person can sow maize across several acres in a day, work that otherwise used to engage multiple labourers and days of effort. The machine places seeds in straight lines, at uniform depth and distance, ensuring healthier crop growth and better yields.

Tapas explains that commercially available manual seeder machines cost between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000, which is not within the capability of most small farmers in the region. “Most farmers here are poor and own small landholdings. Buying such machines is very hard and taxing,” he says.