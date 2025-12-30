Kanker Farmer's 'Jugaad' Transforms Maize Farming, Builds Rs 200 Seeder Machine From Scrap Bicycle
In a small Chhattisgarh village, a farmer’s scrap-bicycle invention is helping maize growers save time, cut costs, and sow crops efficiently without much labour.
Kanker: Paralkot village of Chhattisgarh has woken up to an innovation - that too by a farmer - which was born not in a factory or a laboratory, but from necessity. Faced with rising labour costs and shrinking resources, a local farmer has re-assembled parts of a discarded bicycle and made it into a game-changing farming tool.
In Paralkot, a small agrarian village that mostly depends on maize cultivation, most people face a daunting task while sowing seeds since it is time-consuming. On days, entire families spend their days in the fields to sow maize seeds as hiring labourers is expensive, and delays in sowing frequently lead to poor yields.
Understanding these challenges, Tapas Mandal, a Class 9 pass farmer from Shardanagar in Paralkot, came up with an ingenious solution. He built an indigenous maize seeder machine from a scrap bicycle, using 'jugaad' technology.
Using this bicycle-mounted seeder, one person can sow maize across several acres in a day, work that otherwise used to engage multiple labourers and days of effort. The machine places seeds in straight lines, at uniform depth and distance, ensuring healthier crop growth and better yields.
Tapas explains that commercially available manual seeder machines cost between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000, which is not within the capability of most small farmers in the region. “Most farmers here are poor and own small landholdings. Buying such machines is very hard and taxing,” he says.
Before building the machine, Tapas minutely observed how the original manual seeder worked. Using scrap materials, he tried to replicate its function at a far lower cost. He used a plastic container and an oil-filling funnel to store seeds, which then travels through a pipe directly into the soil.
And all that Tapas spent to build the entire machine was Rs 200.
“The seeds fall at the right depth and distance. The machine also helps with initial irrigation, which leads to stronger plants and better harvests,” he says. According to him, sowing through the device is showing visible improvement in crop quality.
As words of Tapas’s innovation spread across Paralkot, farmers borrowed the machine for their own fields and appreciated its simplicity and effectiveness. “This saves both time and money. Besides, it also reduces dependence on hard-to-find labour during peak sowing season," says a farmer.
Tapas believes the machine can be further improved with small investments. “With Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500, anyone can build a more durable version and still save upto Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 compared to market machines,” he says.
Local farmers expressed hope that the government supports such grassroots innovations so that low-cost machines become affordable for the poorer and marginalised farmers. "It would reduce costs, improve productivity, and ultimately raise farmers’ incomes," some farmers who had assembled to see the machine perform, said.
