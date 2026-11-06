Kali Puja At Kalighat: Kolkata Welcomes Mahalakshmi At Dusk And Worships Kali By Night
On Kali Puja, Kalighat bids farewell to Alakshmi, welcomes Mahalakshmi at dusk and worships Mother Kali as the new-moon night deepens, reports Soumita Bhattacharjee.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 12:38 PM IST
Kolkata: Before the evening puja begins at Kalighat, the temple’s custodians will walk three times around the shrine carrying bundles of dried twigs and reeds. The bundles, called pakati, have a part in a ritual observed here on Kali Puja. With those three rounds, the custodians bid farewell to Alakshmi, who is believed to embody misfortune. Then, inside the sanctum, they dress the Mother as Mahalakshmi and invite prosperity into her home.
Later, as the new-moon night deepens, the same Mother will be worshipped in her fierce form as Kali. Both acts of worship belong to the same night. For devotees who come to Kalighat with a prayer, or because their families have come here for generations, it is the Mother they turn to in both forms.
Offerings from the custodians’ homes
The evening Mahalakshmi Puja is expected to begin around 6 pm. By then, naivedya, or offerings prepared in the homes of the sevayats (servitors), will have been brought into the sanctum. After the three rounds of the temple, the Mother will be dressed in a sari and adorned with flowers and garlands. Scented oils, perfumes and traditional sweets such as naru and manda-mithai are part of the ritual.
Sandip Haldar, an executive member of the Council of Sebait, explains what the act of bidding farewell means to those who perform it. “Throughout the year, various problems and dark aspects emerge in people’s lives, in society, and even within the temple itself. To dispel these inauspicious and negative elements and to seek a new path toward light, Alakshmi (the embodiment of misfortune) is cast out, and Mahalakshmi (the embodiment of prosperity and auspiciousness) is invoked. This specific ritual is rooted in this very belief,” he says.
The temple doors will remain closed to visitors while the worship takes place inside the sanctum. The evening bhog includes khichuri, five kinds of fried items, five varieties of fish, vegetables, payesh, chutney and sweets. The meat from the sacrificial offering is prepared without onion or garlic. Once the bhog has been offered and the lamps waved before the Mother in arati, the doors will reopen for devotees.
When the Mother is worshipped as Kali
The night worship, known as nishi-puja, takes place at Kalighat on every amavasya, or new moon. On Kali Puja, it follows the evening worship of Mahalakshmi. “There is a tradition of performing a nishi-puja (night-time worship) at Kalighat on every amavasya. This tradition will be upheld on the day of Kali Puja as well. The evening Mahalakshmi puja and the night-time worship of the Goddess in her Kali form are both observed with equal significance,” Haldar adds.
This year, the temple plans to offer the night bhog a little earlier so devotees have more time for darshan. The doors will reopen after the puja and the offering.
The shrine by the old river
The story devotees tell of Kalighat begins long before the present temple was built. In the legend of Sati, Shiva carries her mortal remains after her death at Daksha’s yajna. As he performs the Tandava in his grief, Vishnu uses his Sudarshana Chakra to sever Sati’s body and its fragments fall across the land. A toe from her right foot is believed to have fallen at Kalighat, revered as one of the 51 Shakti Peethas.
Another story remembers Kalighat as a wooded place beside the Adi Ganga, an old course of the Bhagirathi. An ascetic is said to have found a toe-like impression on a stone by the riverbank. Worship, according to local tradition, began in a small, hut-like shrine. The present temple is believed to have been completed in 1809 under the patronage of the Sabarna Roy Chowdhury family. The riverbank story survives alongside the history of the building, passed down among people who have grown up calling the Goddess their Mother.
A sweet before the Mother rests
At the end of the day’s worship comes shayan, when the attendants prepare the Mother for rest. They cleanse her with oil, apply sindoor, dress her in a sari and garlands and set sweets before her. Among them are Haren Moyra’s flattened rasgullas, known as khirmohan.
Haldar says the sweet has been offered for so long that there is no particular explanation for how the custom began. It is still placed before her. After the offerings from the custodians’ homes, the evening arati and the prayers of the new-moon night, there is one last thing to do at Kalighat. The Mother returns to retire for the day and is put to bed.
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