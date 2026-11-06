ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kali Puja At Kalighat: Kolkata Welcomes Mahalakshmi At Dusk And Worships Kali By Night

Worship of the Goddess at the Kalighat temple on the night of the new moon ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: Before the evening puja begins at Kalighat, the temple’s custodians will walk three times around the shrine carrying bundles of dried twigs and reeds. The bundles, called pakati, have a part in a ritual observed here on Kali Puja. With those three rounds, the custodians bid farewell to Alakshmi, who is believed to embody misfortune. Then, inside the sanctum, they dress the Mother as Mahalakshmi and invite prosperity into her home.

Later, as the new-moon night deepens, the same Mother will be worshipped in her fierce form as Kali. Both acts of worship belong to the same night. For devotees who come to Kalighat with a prayer, or because their families have come here for generations, it is the Mother they turn to in both forms.

Kalighat Kali Temple (ETV Bharat) Offerings from the custodians’ homes The evening Mahalakshmi Puja is expected to begin around 6 pm. By then, naivedya, or offerings prepared in the homes of the sevayats (servitors), will have been brought into the sanctum. After the three rounds of the temple, the Mother will be dressed in a sari and adorned with flowers and garlands. Scented oils, perfumes and traditional sweets such as naru and manda-mithai are part of the ritual. Sandip Haldar, an executive member of the Council of Sebait, explains what the act of bidding farewell means to those who perform it. “Throughout the year, various problems and dark aspects emerge in people’s lives, in society, and even within the temple itself. To dispel these inauspicious and negative elements and to seek a new path toward light, Alakshmi (the embodiment of misfortune) is cast out, and Mahalakshmi (the embodiment of prosperity and auspiciousness) is invoked. This specific ritual is rooted in this very belief,” he says. The temple doors will remain closed to visitors while the worship takes place inside the sanctum. The evening bhog includes khichuri, five kinds of fried items, five varieties of fish, vegetables, payesh, chutney and sweets. The meat from the sacrificial offering is prepared without onion or garlic. Once the bhog has been offered and the lamps waved before the Mother in arati, the doors will reopen for devotees. When the Mother is worshipped as Kali The night worship, known as nishi-puja, takes place at Kalighat on every amavasya, or new moon. On Kali Puja, it follows the evening worship of Mahalakshmi. “There is a tradition of performing a nishi-puja (night-time worship) at Kalighat on every amavasya. This tradition will be upheld on the day of Kali Puja as well. The evening Mahalakshmi puja and the night-time worship of the Goddess in her Kali form are both observed with equal significance,” Haldar adds.