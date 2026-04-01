Kaliachak In Bihar's Nalanda Stands Out As Crime Free Village
The villagers claim that they have never taken their disputes to the police or courts, mutually resolving these issues within the village instead.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST|
Updated : April 1, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
Nalanda: Call it deep distrust in government and its institutions, or a shining example of harmony; villagers at Kaliachak in Nalanda district of Bihar are least bothered. Residents say that for the last 118 years, their village has never heard a police siren. The villagers have set a unique example of mutual brotherhood and harmony. Even the Police officials never tire of praising this village.
A village in Nalanda district of Bihar has been literally following the principle of ‘Settling village disputes within the village and never going to the court’. It comes as a surprise that till date no dispute or conflict related to Kaliachak village has reached the Police Station or court. For the last 118 years, this village has never heard a Police siren. The villagers have set a unique example of mutual brotherhood and harmony. Even the Police officials never tire of praising this village.
Located 40 km from the district headquarters, the nondescript village of Kaliachak falls under the jurisdiction of Hilsa Police Station. Station House Officer (SHO) Abhijeet Kumar, who has been posted here for the last two years, says that has never received any complaints that would require registration of a case or Police visits to the peaceful village.
"The unity of this village is unmatched in the entire area. Whenever I go somewhere to resolve a dispute, I always cite the example of Kaliachak village so that other villagers can take inspiration from it and avoid fighting among themselves," he said.
This village has 60 households with a population of approximately 500 people coming from different castes and communities. There has never been a conflict among them. This is because of the 83-year-old former Headman, Sadhu Sharan Singh who has left no stone unturned in making Kaliachak a model village. During his tenure as the Headman, he took numerous initiatives for the development of the village.
Sadhu said that while there's no exact information about the history of the village, he does recall that it was recorded as ‘Kaliachak’ in a survey conducted in 1908. He said that there was a time when the village lacked amenities.
"There were no roads, canals and permanent houses. The people here mainly engaged in farming. Even at that time, there was complete peace in the village. After getting education, people started joining government jobs and the Army," he shared.
He had become the Head in 1971 when leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar did not have any political influence and were college students. At that time, the Head received only Rs 900 a year. Saving small amounts from that amount, Sadhu initiated development work in the village. He began making people aware and whenever there was a dispute, they would sit together to resolve it.
Sadhu established a co-operative society for the development of the village which was followed by the Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS). During his second term, he funded development works using the Block and Panchayat committee quotas. In 1981, an organization called the Samaj Kalyan Mandal was set up which facilitated numerous development projects. It was during this time that construction of roads and drains were completed.
Sadhu said that the village has come a long way on the path of development from a time when it did not have any educational or health facility. Today, it boasts of a school, library, post office, rural bank and PACS. Almost all the needs of the villagers have been taken care of. He proudly said, "The most important thing is that my village is completely crime-free. Even if there is a small fight, we all sit together and resolve it. There is an atmosphere of peace all around. All the residents live with love and brotherhood."
He disclosed that the youth from the village are earning recognition at various levels. One of them, Jai Kumar passed the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam and is a Lieutenant in the forces while Mohit Kumar became a Captain after clearing the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam.
Three other youngsters are at high-ranking positions as software engineers and management professionals in Atlanta, USA. His own son is also a software engineer.
One of the villagers, Ramanand Kumar said the village is identified through Sadhu who is considered to be a symbol of peace across Nalanda. Sadhu served as the Headman from 1971 to 2005 while not joining any political party. He added that there have been no disputes in the village since the abolition of the zamindari system.
"All the work is done in the village under the Gram Vikas Samiti. Everyone lives together. Its positive impact is visible in the surrounding villages as well. We go there and work to spread peace and harmony. We believe that going to court is of no use," said Ramanand.
A farmer from the village, Narendra Kumar added, “We celebrate all festivals like Holi, Dussehra and Diwali together. The village has a very pleasant atmosphere and all kinds of amenities are available. Today, there are no problems in our village."
Interestingly, the women of the village feel that the implementation of prohibition has added towards making the village more safe and secure. One of them, Baby Devi said, “Since the implementation of the prohibition, there has been more peace in the village. We want the government to continue with the prohibition.” Her sentiments were echoed by Kari Devi whose husband works as a labourer in the same village.
Kaliachak is transforming the vision of an ideal village into reality.