ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kaliachak In Bihar's Nalanda Stands Out As Crime Free Village

Nalanda: Call it deep distrust in government and its institutions, or a shining example of harmony; villagers at Kaliachak in Nalanda district of Bihar are least bothered. Residents say that for the last 118 years, their village has never heard a police siren. The villagers have set a unique example of mutual brotherhood and harmony. Even the Police officials never tire of praising this village.

A village in Nalanda district of Bihar has been literally following the principle of ‘Settling village disputes within the village and never going to the court’. It comes as a surprise that till date no dispute or conflict related to Kaliachak village has reached the Police Station or court. For the last 118 years, this village has never heard a Police siren. The villagers have set a unique example of mutual brotherhood and harmony. Even the Police officials never tire of praising this village.

A view from Kaliachak village in Bihar (ETV Bharat)

Located 40 km from the district headquarters, the nondescript village of Kaliachak falls under the jurisdiction of Hilsa Police Station. Station House Officer (SHO) Abhijeet Kumar, who has been posted here for the last two years, says that has never received any complaints that would require registration of a case or Police visits to the peaceful village.

"The unity of this village is unmatched in the entire area. Whenever I go somewhere to resolve a dispute, I always cite the example of Kaliachak village so that other villagers can take inspiration from it and avoid fighting among themselves," he said.

This village has 60 households with a population of approximately 500 people coming from different castes and communities. There has never been a conflict among them. This is because of the 83-year-old former Headman, Sadhu Sharan Singh who has left no stone unturned in making Kaliachak a model village. During his tenure as the Headman, he took numerous initiatives for the development of the village.

A view from Kaliachak village in Bihar (xz)

Sadhu said that while there's no exact information about the history of the village, he does recall that it was recorded as ‘Kaliachak’ in a survey conducted in 1908. He said that there was a time when the village lacked amenities.

"There were no roads, canals and permanent houses. The people here mainly engaged in farming. Even at that time, there was complete peace in the village. After getting education, people started joining government jobs and the Army," he shared.