An M.Tech, Andhra Pradesh's Bhanu Prakash Builds Solar-Powered Vehicles Using Renewable Energy
In an example of grassroots innovation, a student from JNTU Kakinada has developed low-cost electric vehicles which are environment-friendly and sustainable for local transportation.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 4:14 PM IST
Kakinada: Skill development and innovation are redefining ambitions of youngsters who transform ideas into practical solutions through technology. Kalluri Bhanu Prakash is one such innovator who has designed and built two unique electric vehicles powered by renewable energy, proving that innovation does not always require big investments.
An M.Tech in Renewable Energy from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada, Bhanu Prakash is a resident of Sarpavaram in Kakinada. He has successfully developed two low-cost electric vehicles, during his academic journey. One resembles an auto-rickshaw and the other designed like a bicycle. What makes these vehicles stand out is that they operate on solar energy and also generate electricity through jolts and motion, thus increasing the energy efficiency.
He explained how he used his free time during weekends and college vacations to innovate. "I spent countless hours refining my designs, often working late into the night and eventually my efforts bore fruit. I could come up with two fully functional vehicles that have drawn attention wherever they are showcased," says Bhanu Prakash.
He informs that the solar-powered vehicles are ideal for short-distance and local transportation. "The auto-like vehicle has a load-carrying capacity of up to 180 kilograms, while the bicycle-style vehicle can carry nearly 300 kilograms," Bhanu Prakash adds. He spent approximately Rs 1 lakh to build the solar-powered vehicle and around Rs 1.5 lakh to develop the push-and-pedal model.
Both vehicles are constructed using lightweight acrylic sheets and aluminium composite materials. The solar battery takes about six hours to fully charge and can cover up to 60-70 kilometres on a single charge. Bhanu Prakash has installed solar panels costing Rs 17,800, which he sourced from Noida. To ensure uninterrupted usage, he also incorporated a plug-in charging system, allowing the battery to be charged even without sunlight.
Coming from a modest family, Bhanu Prakash's father Ramana works as a tailor, while his mother, Ramadevi, is a homemaker. To fund his education and experiments, Bhanu Prakash took up part-time jobs during his student days. Whatever little or more he earned were invested directly into purchasing materials and components needed to build the vehicles. His brother, Ravikiran, also supported him to assemble the models.
Recalling his early interest in innovation, Ramadevi, says Bhanu Prakash had a passion for creating new devices from a young age and was always into designing and assembling.
Bhanu Prakash is keen on developing battery-free vehicles. "With government support, I hope to manufacture affordable, eco-friendly vehicles that can be used by people from all sections of society," he concludes.
