An M.Tech, Andhra Pradesh's Bhanu Prakash Builds Solar-Powered Vehicles Using Renewable Energy

Kakinada: Skill development and innovation are redefining ambitions of youngsters who transform ideas into practical solutions through technology. Kalluri Bhanu Prakash is one such innovator who has designed and built two unique electric vehicles powered by renewable energy, proving that innovation does not always require big investments.

An M.Tech in Renewable Energy from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada, Bhanu Prakash is a resident of Sarpavaram in Kakinada. He has successfully developed two low-cost electric vehicles, during his academic journey. One resembles an auto-rickshaw and the other designed like a bicycle. What makes these vehicles stand out is that they operate on solar energy and also generate electricity through jolts and motion, thus increasing the energy efficiency.

He explained how he used his free time during weekends and college vacations to innovate. "I spent countless hours refining my designs, often working late into the night and eventually my efforts bore fruit. I could come up with two fully functional vehicles that have drawn attention wherever they are showcased," says Bhanu Prakash.

He informs that the solar-powered vehicles are ideal for short-distance and local transportation. "The auto-like vehicle has a load-carrying capacity of up to 180 kilograms, while the bicycle-style vehicle can carry nearly 300 kilograms," Bhanu Prakash adds. He spent approximately Rs 1 lakh to build the solar-powered vehicle and around Rs 1.5 lakh to develop the push-and-pedal model.