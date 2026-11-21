Jute Makes A Style Statement At IITF 2026
New designs, improved finishing and modern technology have brought forth a range of articles like designer handbags, curtains, carpets and puffs, reports Anand Gupta
Published : November 21, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Once identified with coarse ropes and sacks for transporting goods, jute is making a style statement at the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF) in Delhi. This natural fiber is making a mark in the world of fashion and modern lifestyle.
New designs, improved finishing and modern technology have brought to consumers a range of articles like designer handbags, curtains, carpets and puffs. Even shoes made after blending jute and leather are being offered as a fashion option. This transformation is driven by concerns like environmental protection, improving farmers' livelihoods and connecting traditional artisans with the modern market.
Changing landscape
The changing jute landscape can be witnessed at the National Jute Board pavilion set up by the Ministry of Textiles at the Bharat Mandapam. Kishan Singh Ghughtyal, Joint Director and Head of the Market Promotion Division of the National Jute Board (NJB) disclosed that the Board has been participating in the IITF for over 30 years with the objective is to introduce new jute products to the market and provide a better platform for artisans, entrepreneurs and businesses involved in the jute industry.
"Jute isn’t just a fiber limited to making sacks and packaging material. It is natural, renewable and biodegradable, and has the potential to be used in a variety of products. People's preferences and market needs have changed over time. Therefore, the jute industry must develop new designs and usage options alongside traditional products," he explained.
Move to meet demands of modern market
The NJB has been making efforts to showcase jute products to the general public and attract new customers with the purpose of enabling jute artisans and entrepreneurs to develop their traditional skills to meet the demands of the modern market.
The pavilion's biggest attraction is the designer bags crafted from jute and leather. These bags are made of 70% jute and 30% leather. The front of the bags is jute, while the sides and back are leather. These bags cost between Rs 4000 to Rs 5,000. Those managing the pavilion said that the visitors to the IITF are showing interest in the designs, and the hand-washable and water-resistant bags are selling well.
The pavilion is also showcasing a variety of home decor products that include jute curtains, rugs, carpets and decorative puffs. Their natural texture and distinctive designs make them attractive additions to modern interiors. Ghughtayal disclosed, "The Board's goal in introducing new jute products is to expand its use. When a natural fiber is used to create decorative and fashion products along with everyday necessities, its market potential will expand. This could also provide new opportunities for those involved in the jute business."
Footwear made from jute and leather is a combination of traditional craftsmanship and modern design. It demonstrates that the use of jute is now expanding beyond textiles, bags, and home decor to footwear. The Joint Director explained that a key aspect of the NJB’s market promotion initiative is to ensure that jute artisans are not limited to traditional products. “Developing new products and introducing them to the market according to consumer preferences can give the industry a new identity,” he emphasised.
New identity linked to employment and livelihoods
The new identity of jute is directly linked to employment and livelihoods. Government data states that approximately 40 lakh families of farmers are engaged in jute cultivation while the jute industry directly employs approximately 3,70,000 people. These people are involved at various levels ranging from jute cultivation to fiber production, processing and final products. An increased demand for new jute products is likely to benefit the entire chain.
Ghughtayal stated that the Board's efforts are to expand jute products to new markets and advance the industry in line with modern needs. Participation in trade fairs like IITF is an effort in this direction, where artisans and entrepreneurs are provided the opportunity to showcase their products.
The uniqueness of jute is that it is a natural fiber derived from plants. Under appropriate conditions, jute products can biodegrade without any additional artificial coatings. Therefore, promoting jute products can also be beneficial towards environmental protection. But jute's true potential goes beyond simply being an alternative to plastic. Its use in modern fashion, its inclusion in home decor and its innovative products provide a market for artisans.
The NJB pavilion is a window into the jute transformation. Ghughtayal explained that the Board is constantly striving to integrate the traditional jute industry with the modern market. This effort could lift the golden fiber out of the sacks and establish a new identity in the global fashion and lifestyle market.
Also Read