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Jute Makes A Style Statement At IITF 2026

National Jute Board Pavilion At IITF 2026 ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Once identified with coarse ropes and sacks for transporting goods, jute is making a style statement at the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF) in Delhi. This natural fiber is making a mark in the world of fashion and modern lifestyle.

New designs, improved finishing and modern technology have brought to consumers a range of articles like designer handbags, curtains, carpets and puffs. Even shoes made after blending jute and leather are being offered as a fashion option. This transformation is driven by concerns like environmental protection, improving farmers' livelihoods and connecting traditional artisans with the modern market.

Jute bags On Display (ETV Bharat) Changing landscape The changing jute landscape can be witnessed at the National Jute Board pavilion set up by the Ministry of Textiles at the Bharat Mandapam. Kishan Singh Ghughtyal, Joint Director and Head of the Market Promotion Division of the National Jute Board (NJB) disclosed that the Board has been participating in the IITF for over 30 years with the objective is to introduce new jute products to the market and provide a better platform for artisans, entrepreneurs and businesses involved in the jute industry. "Jute isn’t just a fiber limited to making sacks and packaging material. It is natural, renewable and biodegradable, and has the potential to be used in a variety of products. People's preferences and market needs have changed over time. Therefore, the jute industry must develop new designs and usage options alongside traditional products," he explained. Jute Footwear Attracts Customers (ETV Bharat) Move to meet demands of modern market The NJB has been making efforts to showcase jute products to the general public and attract new customers with the purpose of enabling jute artisans and entrepreneurs to develop their traditional skills to meet the demands of the modern market. The pavilion's biggest attraction is the designer bags crafted from jute and leather. These bags are made of 70% jute and 30% leather. The front of the bags is jute, while the sides and back are leather. These bags cost between Rs 4000 to Rs 5,000. Those managing the pavilion said that the visitors to the IITF are showing interest in the designs, and the hand-washable and water-resistant bags are selling well. Colourful Jute Footwear (ETV Bharat)