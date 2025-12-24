Odisha Craftsman's Journey From A Labourer To An Employer
Arun can be seen selling his creations at the ongoing Saras Mela in Faridabad, which is a confluence of artists from across the country.
December 24, 2025
Faridabad: From a labourer to a facilitator in the livelihood of 70 women, Arun has come a long way as an artist and a craftsman. He can be seen selling his creations at the ongoing Saras Mela in Faridabad, which is a confluence of artists from across the country. The Mela also showcases stories of the struggle of people who have overcome their hardships to reach a milestone in life.
Coming from Odisha, Arun has transformed from a labourer to a businessman. He crafts various items from grass and palm leaves that are both attractive and durable. Arun told ETV Bharat, "I take my products to such fairs in every corner of the country. Living in Odisha, I make various types of products from Sabai grass and date palm leaves. The articles that I make include ladies' bags, purses, trays, flowerpots, vases, bowls, baskets, table mat, dustbins, boxes, bread trays, pen stands etc".
Arun has been making these articles since 2005. "I have been doing this work since 2005, but I achieved success in 2017. The starting price of the products made by me is Rs 30, and it can go up to Rs 2200. My first award from the Odisha government was in the shape of Rs 1000. Thereafter, I kept moving ahead, and later I was given a loan of Rs two lakh by the Odisha government."
He used to work as a labourer in various companies located in different states of the country before 2005. "I was not able to support myself properly. During this time, I came to know about this art during a visit to my village. I learnt it and started working from home. Gradually, people started appreciating my products, and they started selling in the markets," he explained.
"Once, such a fair was organised in my district, in which the District Magistrate liked the products I had made. After this, he supported me and started inviting me to the fairs held in the district. My work started flourishing. Now I earn more than Rs one lakh in a month," he disclosed.
Recalling his days of struggle, he shared, "I didn't have enough money to educate my children. But today, my financial situation is better. My son is currently studying software engineering at a prestigious college. I even married off my daughter with the money from this business."
He added, "I started this work alone, but gradually I started adding some women to my group. Today, there are about 70 women who do this work with me. I have given employment to those women. I pay them for their work. These women come to my house and work for four to five hours."
He disclosed that some of the women take raw material from him and make the products at their homes while attending to the various needs of their families. The income generated from his enterprise is helping them make two ends meet.
Interestingly, Arun makes it a point to personally attend the fairs where he is invited to sell his products. It is only when such fairs are being held simultaneously at two different venues that he sends his colleagues.
Presently, Saras Melas are being held in four states simultaneously, and Arun’s enterprise has set up stalls in all four of them. The products are in high demand and are also available online.
