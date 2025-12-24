ETV Bharat / offbeat

Odisha Craftsman's Journey From A Labourer To An Employer

Faridabad: From a labourer to a facilitator in the livelihood of 70 women, Arun has come a long way as an artist and a craftsman. He can be seen selling his creations at the ongoing Saras Mela in Faridabad, which is a confluence of artists from across the country. The Mela also showcases stories of the struggle of people who have overcome their hardships to reach a milestone in life.

Coming from Odisha, Arun has transformed from a labourer to a businessman. He crafts various items from grass and palm leaves that are both attractive and durable. Arun told ETV Bharat, "I take my products to such fairs in every corner of the country. Living in Odisha, I make various types of products from Sabai grass and date palm leaves. The articles that I make include ladies' bags, purses, trays, flowerpots, vases, bowls, baskets, table mat, dustbins, boxes, bread trays, pen stands etc".

The items prepared by Arun, which are on sale at the Saras Mela in Faridabad (ETV Bharat)

Arun has been making these articles since 2005. "I have been doing this work since 2005, but I achieved success in 2017. The starting price of the products made by me is Rs 30, and it can go up to Rs 2200. My first award from the Odisha government was in the shape of Rs 1000. Thereafter, I kept moving ahead, and later I was given a loan of Rs two lakh by the Odisha government."

He used to work as a labourer in various companies located in different states of the country before 2005. "I was not able to support myself properly. During this time, I came to know about this art during a visit to my village. I learnt it and started working from home. Gradually, people started appreciating my products, and they started selling in the markets," he explained.