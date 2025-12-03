Jodhpur’s Unsung Hero: How Hukumaram Built A Hostel And School For 200 Divyang Students
Once homeless and studying in a crematorium, challenged educator Hukumaram Bhati today runs a hostel and school transforming lives of 200 disabled students in Jodhpur.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 4:52 PM IST
Jodhpur: Not every good work happens only with institutional support. People like Hukumaram Bhati of Jodhpur, who, despite being challenged, have proved that if there is will, one person too can change the lives of many. Born in Bhopalgarh and abandoned by society at a young age, Bhati has owned nearly 200 differently-abled people and become a beacon of dignity and opportunity for those who once had nowhere to go.
Through his organisation, Satya Prem Karuna Sansthan, Bhati offers free primary and higher education, a residential hostel, sports training, and even marriage support for the disabled. He has already helped over 50 divyangs secure government jobs and arranged 29 marriages of differently-abled girls, all without a single rupee of government aid.
What made Bhati take up such a gargantuan work? His own struggles. When he arrived in Jodhpur in 2011 as a 15-year-old challenged student, no one was willing to rent him a room. Hostels turned him away. He even survived nights inside a crematorium because he had no place to stay.
“That was the time I decided that no disabled person should ever experience what I went through,” he reasons.
By 17, he had registered his institute and worked hard to become a special educator. He also took up a government job, but soon realised that his mission required full-time dedication. He quit the job and began expanding his work through small donations from the public.
From a handful of students in a rented building, Bhati today runs a hostel that is home to nearly 200 challenged students. With public contributions, he purchased a land worth Rs 5 crore on Banad Road and constructed a four-storey building that now functions as the institute’s residential home.
Though one of his legs does not function well, Bhati climbs up and down four to five floors several times a day to meet his students. An elevator, currently under fundraising, is the need of the hour and will be installed as soon as possible, he assures.
The hostel is like an extended but closely-knit family. The day begins with morning prayers, followed by the national anthem. Hostel caretaker Madaram, who is also challenged wakes the children and manages daily routines. Beyond studies, students of Satya Prem Karuna Sansthan perform well even in sports. Several para-athletes from the institute have won medals at the national level. A team of 13 girls is currently participating in competitions at Baroda.
While Chanda, who cannot use the lower half of her body, won a silver in athletics and is now preparing for a government job, Shivpal Puri, who joined in 2021, trained in para-swimming, and went on to win a national gold. He is now employed as a Grade-III teacher.
“All my success is because of the institute and Hukumaram Bhati,” he says with hands folded in gratitude.
Bhati proudly states that his work runs purely through public donations not only from Jodhpur but from other states as well. These contributions funded the land, the building and the hostel operations. Last year, the government honoured the institute on International Day of Persons with Disabilities, recognising the impact it is making.
Yet, he points out a glaring truth. “Rajasthan does not have a single hostel dedicated to the disabled. It is sad that most government hostels lack basic disability-friendly infrastructure. Students from rural areas have no safe place to stay, forcing many to give up education altogether," says Bhati.
At the hostel, everyone supports everyone and that makes things easy.
To help students pursuing higher education, a competitive exam library is now being built within the institute so that the aspirants do not have to travel long distances to study.
For Hukumaram Bhati, disability is not a limitation. It gives scope to people to take up responsibility of the society where able-bodied and the challenged co-exist. "I am doing all this as a responsibility. It would be great to see more people take up their part," he concludes.
