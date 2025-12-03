ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jodhpur’s Unsung Hero: How Hukumaram Built A Hostel And School For 200 Divyang Students

Jodhpur: Not every good work happens only with institutional support. People like Hukumaram Bhati of Jodhpur, who, despite being challenged, have proved that if there is will, one person too can change the lives of many. Born in Bhopalgarh and abandoned by society at a young age, Bhati has owned nearly 200 differently-abled people and become a beacon of dignity and opportunity for those who once had nowhere to go.

Through his organisation, Satya Prem Karuna Sansthan, Bhati offers free primary and higher education, a residential hostel, sports training, and even marriage support for the disabled. He has already helped over 50 divyangs secure government jobs and arranged 29 marriages of differently-abled girls, all without a single rupee of government aid.

What made Bhati take up such a gargantuan work? His own struggles. When he arrived in Jodhpur in 2011 as a 15-year-old challenged student, no one was willing to rent him a room. Hostels turned him away. He even survived nights inside a crematorium because he had no place to stay.

“That was the time I decided that no disabled person should ever experience what I went through,” he reasons.

By 17, he had registered his institute and worked hard to become a special educator. He also took up a government job, but soon realised that his mission required full-time dedication. He quit the job and began expanding his work through small donations from the public.

From a handful of students in a rented building, Bhati today runs a hostel that is home to nearly 200 challenged students. With public contributions, he purchased a land worth Rs 5 crore on Banad Road and constructed a four-storey building that now functions as the institute’s residential home.