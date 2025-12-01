ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jodhpur's Handicraft Industry Braces For Double Whammy

The Metropolitan President of Laghu Udyog Bharti, Pankaj Bhandari, said the effect of tariffs has come to the fore. “There has been a decline in exports, and purchases by European countries have been affected,” he said.

President of Jodhpur Handicraft Exporters Association, Bharat Dinesh, stated that the US tariffs have reduced exports by 40% and there is an urgent need to reduce these tariffs; Otherwise, the present scenario will also go bleak as the EUDR will also impact exports to Europe.

The handicraft sector, already struggling with this problem, is set to face another major blow on December 31 when the Regulation on Deforestation-free Products (EUDR) will come into effect. The European Union had previously granted a moratorium on implementing it till December 31, 2026. This will compel the exporters to contend with the Trump tariffs as well as the EUDR.

During this period, the number of containers carrying goods to be exported has decreased by more than 8,000 compared to the previous year.

Jodhpur: The 50% tariff imposed by the United States administration on India in August has had a severe impact on the handicraft industry of Rajasthan's Jodhpur. Handicraft exports from Jodhpur have declined by 40% in the last four months since August.

Many units manufacturing items for major handicraft exporters to the US have shut down because the tariff was increased to 50% from September 28. This increased product prices by one and a half times. Due to this, the foreign orders received by exporters before September started getting cancelled.

Exporter Ajay Sharma said that after the 50% tariff was announced, even ready orders started getting put on hold. He said that the export season ahead of Christmas has been completely washed out. “This is the reason that the number of containers exported from Jodhpur between August and November in 2024 was 21,053. The number came down to just 12,579, during the same period this year.

Talking about the EUDR, those associated with handicraft exports pointed out that it was enacted to protect the environment. Under this regulation, exporters must fully verify that the wood used in shipping wooden items is not illegal. This means they must submit documentation covering the entire process from harvesting the wood to the export. Without these documents, exports to Europe are prohibited. Exporters say that complying with such regulations is not easy in a country like India.

Sources said that handicrafts worth Rs 4500 crore are exported from Jodhpur annually. The maximum export worth around Rs 3,000 crore is to the US, accounting for about 40% to 45% of the total exports.

After this, 30% exports are directed towards the European countries. But after the implementation of EUDR, the obligations will increase. Even now, the buyers have started asking for documents in this regard.

Sources added that initially it was announced that the implementation of EUDR would be postponed by one year, but now it is being implemented from this year itself, which will be very troublesome.

Jodhpur has around 1,000 handicraft units. There are around 2500 manufacturers and approximately 20,000 artisans jointly supporting the export market. Approximately 40 lakh people are directly or indirectly employed by these companies. The fate of all of them is hanging.