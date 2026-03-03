ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jodhpur Farmer Invents Magnetic Water Conditioner To Tackle Increasing Alkalinity In Water

Jodhpur: At a time when farmers in western Rajasthan are grappling with the issues of decreasing water levels in the fields and increasing alkalinity in the water derived through tubewells for irrigation, a Jodhpur farmer has come up with a solution to alleviate their concerns.

After almost 10 years of hard work and numerous experiments, Dilip Singh Gehlot has developed a device to break down the alkaline elements in water. This device, named Magnetic Water Conditioner, requires neither electricity nor any other fuel.

Gehlot explained that in order to create a magnetic field, a small pipe is placed inside a larger pipe. A neodymium magnet is placed on this smaller pipe according to its diameter. “This neodymium magnet is considered to be the most powerful magnet and is used in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and also in hard drives of computers. It creates a magnetic field quickly,” he explained.

He went on to explain that in the Magnetic Water Conditioner, the magnet is also placed on the smaller pipe that is inside the tubewell pipe and the water is passed through this smaller pipe. The magnetic field created by the neodymium magnet ensures that the ions of the alkaline elements in water break down under the influence of the magnetic field.

After evaluating this successful intervention from this progressive farmer, Dilip Singh Gehlot, the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has honoured him with the prestigious ‘Innovative Farmer Award’.

Gehlot disclosed that he began manufacturing and distributing this device to the farmers in 2022. He was also honoured for this invention by Keshwanand Agricultural University in Bikaner. This IARI first ordered and tested his device, and on its successful performance, gave him the award.