Jodhpur Farmer Invents Magnetic Water Conditioner To Tackle Increasing Alkalinity In Water
Progressive farmer Dilip Singh Gehlot is also credited with developing a variety of plum and wheat.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
Jodhpur: At a time when farmers in western Rajasthan are grappling with the issues of decreasing water levels in the fields and increasing alkalinity in the water derived through tubewells for irrigation, a Jodhpur farmer has come up with a solution to alleviate their concerns.
After almost 10 years of hard work and numerous experiments, Dilip Singh Gehlot has developed a device to break down the alkaline elements in water. This device, named Magnetic Water Conditioner, requires neither electricity nor any other fuel.
Gehlot explained that in order to create a magnetic field, a small pipe is placed inside a larger pipe. A neodymium magnet is placed on this smaller pipe according to its diameter. “This neodymium magnet is considered to be the most powerful magnet and is used in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and also in hard drives of computers. It creates a magnetic field quickly,” he explained.
He went on to explain that in the Magnetic Water Conditioner, the magnet is also placed on the smaller pipe that is inside the tubewell pipe and the water is passed through this smaller pipe. The magnetic field created by the neodymium magnet ensures that the ions of the alkaline elements in water break down under the influence of the magnetic field.
After evaluating this successful intervention from this progressive farmer, Dilip Singh Gehlot, the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has honoured him with the prestigious ‘Innovative Farmer Award’.
Gehlot disclosed that he began manufacturing and distributing this device to the farmers in 2022. He was also honoured for this invention by Keshwanand Agricultural University in Bikaner. This IARI first ordered and tested his device, and on its successful performance, gave him the award.
He explained, “The Institute stated that the work done for farmers is authorized by them and does not require a patent.”
The farmer explained that alkaline and heavy water contain a combination of various elements. For example, when combined with sodium chloride, they create alkali in the water, and when separated, they are beneficial for both the soil and the plants.
Gehlot further said that salt water passing through this device's pipes is converted into magnetic water that is scientifically absorbed more quickly by the soil and the plant roots, thereby reducing the harmful effects of salt water and improving the growth of the crops.
According to Gehlot, in order to develop a magnetic field, a neodymium magnet with a power of 5,000 to 14,000 gauss is used on steel and copper pipes. The device made to the size of the tubewell water pipe costs between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 for a two-inch to five-inch pipe. The device developed by him has the potential to last for 20 years. Made of 304-grade steel and a neodymium magnet, it resists water damage.
Gehlot has a long history of coming up with useful innovations. In 2016, he was awarded the State-Level Agriculture Award by the Rajasthan government for developing an advanced variety of plum, where each fruit was found to weigh approximately 200 grams. He named this variety ‘Dilip Plum’. It's a testament to his skill that today, plants of Dilip Plum adorn the gardens of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. He has also developed a wheat variety called DG-II, which produces 9 to 11-inch-long ears.